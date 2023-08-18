Months After Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident, He Posted An Adorable Photo Chasing A Baby On His Scooter

Ever since Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident in January, he’s been keeping us updated on his road to recovery, while maintaining a super positive attitude about healing from the terrifying accident. Over the last eight months, the Rennervations host has been candid about his journey, and he's been posting all the joyous moments that have come with it too. He really seems to be finding the silver linings, and in his latest post, we got to see how he used his scooter to adorably chase a baby.

It looks like Jeremy Renner and this child were having an absolute blast zooming around on their scooter and walker, respectively. As you can see in the photo he posted to his Instagram stories, the baby seems to be laughing really hard while the actor is smiling in the background on his scooter.

(Image credit: Jeremy Renner's Instagram)

Doesn’t that just look like the best time? It seems like as the baby ran in their little walker, Renner chased them on a scooter that is typically used by people who have a leg injury when they aren’t supposed to put weight on it. Based on his caption, it seems like both parties involved in this lighthearted chase were having the best time, and the fun little event was “JOYOUS,” as the Mayor of Kingstown star put it.

Overall, this post goes right along with many of the Marvel actor’s updates about his recovery. He’s always maintained a positive attitude on social media, and Renner is consistently posting about the bright sides of life.

Back in May, Renner spent a “glorious” day with his daughter , and he posted photos of them on the golf course and doing physical therapy together. He also posted a PT update that same month showing his progress in going from using a walker to walking without much support. Keeping things optimistic, the Avengers: Endgame actor wrote in his caption that “you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time!”

Jeremy Renner has been pushing himself with his recovery, joking on Instagram with lines like “ don’t tell my PT ” because he decided to “push through the pain of progress.” Due to the snowplow accident, The Hurt Locker star broke over 30 bones . However, he’s really pushed through the pain, and he has kept a positive mindset this whole time. It’s truly admirable, and as Hailee Steinfeld said: “he’s a freaking superhero.”

Along with posting recovery updates, and fun moments with his family and friends, like the adorable chase image above, Renner has been enthusiastically promoting his work too. While he can’t post about it at the moment due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, in the first six months of the year he was consistently uploading heartfelt images and videos to show his love for Mayor of Kingstown and Rennervations, which both premiered in the first half of 2023.