I Love Pretty Much All Of Lacey Chabert's Hallmark Work, But Her Comment About ‘Cheating On Christmas’ Is Cracking Me Up

Lacey Chabert is the Christmas Queen of Hallmark, starring in dozens of films over the years for the network to commemorate the holiday season. While there are plenty of upcoming Christmas movies as we get closer to winter, Chabert’s newest Hallmark film is not going the Christmas route. And even though I love her holiday flicks, her comments about cheating on Christmas are cracking me up.

It was announced in June that Chabert’s beloved Haul Out the Holly film series will be going spooky this year with Haul Out the Halloween. The third film in the franchise will also see Wes Brown, Melissa Peterman, and Stephen Tobolowsky returning, with Halloweentown favorites Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz also starring. This marked a change for Chabert, who has done over 40 films for the network, with most of them being Christmas. Doing a different holiday is different for the Mean Girls actress, who told People how it really feels:

I felt like I was cheating on Christmas. Our characters do too. But it was really so much fun.

Considering Chabert has done almost strictly Christmas movies and no other holidays on Hallmark, it’s pretty funny that she feels like she’s cheating on it, and I can’t say I blame her. It must have been weird to do a Halloween movie, even though the movie is part of a film series that came from two Christmas movies. But that just makes me even more excited for Haul Out the Halloween, because who knows? If that one’s a success, perhaps the film series will do even more holidays.

Of course, Chabert has done a handful of non-Christmas Hallmark movies, most notably The Wedding Veil trilogy, but doing a Halloween movie is not the same. It is always nice to have a bit of a change, though, and it sounds like Chabert had a fun time, especially since Brown, who is one of her best friends, was in the movie, too.

Meanwhile, as Haul Out the Halloween prepares to premiere for the spooky season, Chabert previously revealed what Hallmark role she’d love to return to. In May, she admitted to Swooon she’s always wanted to make another All of My Heart film but it didn’t work out. Even though she couldn’t go back to the movie, she has starred with co-star Brennan Elliott in a whopping 10 movies now, which is better than nothing.

Having been a staple on Hallmark for 15 years now, it’s going to be exciting to see Chabert branch out as she’s been doing in recent years. Whether or not this will be the start of her doing other non-Christmas holiday films is unknown, but Haul Out the Halloween will surely get everyone in the spooky spirit. The film premiered on Saturday, but it will be airing again on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. It’s also available on Hallmark+.