Kylie Jenner Totally Posted A Bathroom Selfie With Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme Co-Star After The Internet Accused Her Of A Snub

We all remember The Great Kylie Jenner Snub Of 2025, don’t we? Demi Moore stopped by Timothée Chalamet’s table at the Golden Globes to congratulate him and co-star Elle Fanning on A Complete Unknown, completely bypassing the Kardashian in the middle. Well, fans think history has repeated itself a year later, as they are accusing Chalamet’s Marty Supreme co-star of a similar snub. A bathroom selfie, however, might just exonerate Odessa A’zion.

A clip of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at this year’s awards went viral, after Odessa A’zion was shown leaning in to give the Golden Globe winner an air kiss. Jenner leaned in as if to offer her own cheek next, but A’zion pulled away, causing an awkward moment for the makeup mogul. However, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two, as Jenner went on to post a selfie with A’zion to Instagram Stories:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

Kylie does her best selfie work in the bathroom, am I right?

The uncomfortable moment between her and the I Love LA star at the table just seems to be an unfortunate misunderstanding, and come on, we’ve all been there — thinking a stranger in the grocery store was talking to us when they were really on the phone; waving back to someone who was waving to a person behind us; responding, “You too,” when a server tells us to enjoy our meal.

Kylie Jenner’s mishap just happened to be captured on video and distributed all over the Internet so we could share in the second-hand embarrassment.

In case the bathroom selfie isn’t enough to convince people of the camaraderie between Kylie Jenner and Odess A’zion, however, there’s another pic of the two of them playing with forced perspective in the mirror:

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

See, we’re all having fun here. They were also seen several times over the course of the evening sitting next to each other, talking and getting along perfectly well, like in the video below, where Ariana Grande stopped by to greet the trio:

I think after last year’s incident with Demi Moore, fans were likely on the lookout for more uncomfortable interactions involving Kylie Jenner, leading to this admittedly awkward moment getting blown out of proportion. The truth of the matter is, though, that these events are about Timothée Chalamet, not her, and when she accompanies him to awards shows, she knows she's not supposed to be the center of attention.

One has to wonder if that’s why the two-time Oscar nominee walked the Golden Globes red carpet solo on Sunday night. Either way, it seems a good time was had by all, thanks to some bathroom selfies clearing up any misconceptions.

Marty Supreme was one of the best movies of 2025, according to CinemaBlend’s staff, so be sure to catch it in theaters now to see why Timothée Chalamet has received so much praise this awards season.