Do All 11 Of Nick Cannon's Kids Spend Time Together? The Masked Singer Host Explains

The general public seems to be fascinated with Nick Cannon’s personal life, and many opinions have been shared regarding his polyamorous lifestyle and the fact that he’s had several children in the past few years with a number of different women. Twelve little Cannons , to be exact, have been born to The Masked Singer host (with baby Zen tragically passing away in 2021 at just 5 months old). So just how much interaction is there between the siblings? Cannon spoke about spending time with his 11 kiddos, and explained why it’s better for them to get individual attention from their dad right now.

Having so many children with six different women undoubtedly makes for a hectic schedule for the Celebrity Prank Wars star . Nick Cannon has prided himself on staying involved in all of his kids’ lives , even as he’s admitted his “biggest regret” is not spending enough time with them. For now, it “works a lot better,” Cannon told People , for him to visit his family members individually, rather than get all the siblings together. He explained:

[The] only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me.

While getting all 11 members of his brood together would likely make things easier on Nick Cannon, it’s not hard to see how that would prevent them from actually getting quality one-on-one time with their dad, since his focus would be split in so many directions. There’s also a pretty big age difference, with his oldest — twins Monroe and Moroccan — turning 12 this month, and the youngest — Halo Marie — being born in December. Furthermore, Cannon said he enjoys seeing his kids in their own space, saying:

I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience. I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around.

That actually makes a lot of sense, and apparently Nick Cannon is able to find time to “bounce around” in order to give each little one that attention. He admits, though, that he can see a day where it makes more sense for his kids to go to him, saying:

I think as everyone probably gets older, and even as I slow down a little bit more, I'm sure everyone will start coming to me in one place.

Bre Tiesi, who gave birth to Nick Cannon’s eighth child , Legendary Love, last June, has said she loves that her son has so many siblings , and while she admits that there’s not much reason for all the moms to have much contact now, she thinks they’ll all be super close when they get older. That’s probably especially true for the actor’s five youngest, who were all born in 2022. What are the chances we’ll get a Kardashians-like reality show when those get-togethers start happening?