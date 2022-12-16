Nick Kroll Explains Why He Wants To ‘Rewrite’ A Fairytale After Harry Styles Kissed Him At The Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

When Don’t Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival all the attention was on the cast and the highly publicized alleged feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh . Lots happened, or allegedly happened, like spit-gate (which Chis Pine denied , and Harry Styles addressed at a concert ), and Florence Pugh missing the press conference, among other things. One wholesomely hilarious thing that really did happen was Harry Styles kissing Nick Kroll after the screening, and now Kroll is opening up about that experience, and how he’d like this story to replace one iconic fairytale.

In an article for EW paying tribute to Harry Styles, who has had a massive year, Kroll wrote about the singer-actor and his successes. The Big Mouth co-creator praised his Don’t Worry Darling co-star’s ability to handle all the attention he gets with “class and grace,” and his knack for performing. He also cheekily talked bout a kiss the two shared at the Venice Film Festival, writing:

I want to rewrite the story where Prince Charming kisses a frog. I’m the frog, and I become a frog with a little crown on top. It was one of the most surreal moments in my life. That was not planned. We kiss in the first scene of Don’t Worry Darling, but nobody had seen it, so it just appeared that Harry Styles had grabbed me for no reason and kissed me. No matter what I accomplish in my life, it will probably go somewhere in my obituary: ‘father, comedian, creator, and also someone kissed by Harry Styles.’ I gotta say, I ain’t mad at it. That’s his power.

Admittedly it would be quite hilarious if Kroll could somehow change the Princess and the Frog story to be about him and Harry Styles at the Venice Film Festival. I could totally see it! Styles as the princess, Kroll as the frog, who will turn into a beautiful prince, it would be amazing. Based on the kiss at the festival, clearly, the two have the chemistry to pull this off, as you can see for yourself here:

Harry Styles kisses Nick Kroll during the standing ovation for #DontWorryDarling. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/xqVPtOjwFTSeptember 5, 2022 See more

The comedian also noted that because of this kiss, he’s become “much cooler” with his nieces and nephews. Along with becoming cooler among younger folk, I also don’t think it’s a stretch to say Kroll got to live out the dreams of many as he made out with one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

Kroll also gushed over how Styles “doesn't take himself, or any of it too seriously,” and it was a pleasure working with him.

As for the overall attention surrounding the film, the Human Resources co-creator explained that he first became aware of the Don’t Worry Darling drama in Venice, and he has had a good sense of humor about the drama since, cracking jokes about spit-gate among other points of drama.

So, while there is lots of talk about Harry Styles' love life, between him and Oliva Wilde calling it off and the rumors he’s hanging out with Kendall Jenner . One thing we know for sure is he shared quite the kiss with Nick Kroll at the Venice Film Festival, and both he and the public loved it.