Don’t Worry Darling’s Nick Kroll Has A Funny Response To Feud Rumors, Other Drama

Months before Don’t Worry Darling came out, all of the drama surrounding the movie led to some major press rumors and allegations. This wasn't just because of the long-rumored feud between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh , but also because the rumors that occurred during the movie’s Venice premiere involving Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Luckily, one of the stars of the movie, Nick Kroll, has set us straight in joking response to the feud rumors and drama of Don’t Worry Darling.

Don’t Worry Darling had a wild premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, and among the notable moments was Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine. While talking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Nick Kroll jokingly addressed the gossip of any rumored spitting and that he was the “puppeteer” of how that rumor came about.

It’s like a thriller and I think the less you know about the movie going in the better. So when you're within git all new and surprising. So I decided let’s create a lot of buzz around the film, but not about the film itself. I’m the puppeteer , and so I was like ‘Hey Harry, you know what would be a great idea? When you walk into the premiere in Venice spit on Chris Pine.’

While the sarcasm is clear to see in the Sausage Party star, it’s true that behind-the-scenes drama of Don’t Worry Darling is received a lot of attention, and it doesn’t seem to stop. At least the reputedly spitting story was said to be just a fabrication, according to Chris Pine’s representative . Even Harry Styles found humor in the spitting rumors , as if he had nothing better to do in Venice than to spit on his co-star. With all joking aside, Nick Kroll does have a point about the scandalous drama that went on during production. Many members of the general public may not have any idea what this movie is even about since the drama appears to completely take over it all.

So let the record state that everyone kept their saliva in their own mouths (well, except for Kroll and Styles, who shared a steamy kiss after their movie got a standing ovation). Kroll humorously explained to Jimmy Fallon how he decided to spice up the drama even further.

And he was like ‘Got it.’ But then he was like ‘I don’t know if that’s gonna work.’ So then I was like ‘You know what? Maybe you should just give me a kiss.’ And then I asked him to spit in my mouth and he wouldn’t do it.

Based on the reviews that came out ever since Don’t Worry Darling’s theatrical release last Friday, the reactions have been pretty tepid, with Florence Pugh shining throughout . But the psychological thriller did win the number one weekend box office spot at $19.2 million. Whether this box office number came in spite of or because of the growing drama of the cast, who’s to say? However, you cannot deny that all of the attention that the cast has been getting has helped garner a lot of attention for Don't Worry Darling. I wouldn’t be surprised if a movie about the Don’t Worry Darling drama would ever come into play. Maybe it's an intriguing concept for Lifetime or an FX series?