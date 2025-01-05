Nicole Kidman Mixed The Corset And Armor Looks For Awards Season, And It’s Giving Something Totally Unique

Nicole Kidman knows how to make a fashion impression, as she did when she hit the red carpet wearing florals for her latest film, A24’s erotic thriller Babygirl. Her latest ensemble for the Palm Springs Film Awards proves that once again. The Big Little Lies star brought a bold and dazzling look to the event, combining elements of a delicate corset with a metallic armor-inspired twist. The result? A statement that’s equal parts ethereal elegance and fierce power—a perfectly unique look that reflects the Far and Away star’s screen presence.

The award-winning actress took to her Instagram, sharing a head-turning shimmering metallic corset-style bodice paired with a sleek, flowing skirt that balanced the outfit’s structured top half. Her outfit exuded softness and strength, an almost modern warrior vibe fitting for one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents. Kidman’s photos, which you can see embedded below, were accompanied by a heartfelt message thanking her Babygirl co-star Jamie Lee Curtis and the Palm Springs Film Festival team:

The Oscar winner's Medieval meets "Midnights" ensemble is the latest in her long history of delivering fashion masterclasses in contrasting styles. The Bewitched actress has long cemented her status as a high-fashion icon, consistently wowing fans with her bold and breathtaking looks.

Over the years, the Lioness star has stunned in everything from a liquid-like backless dress to a dazzling black gown that felt like a dream brought to life. Let’s not forget her unforgettable nude corset dress or her fearless embrace of the naked dress trend for a magazine spread that had everyone talking. She continues to prove that she's always ahead of the game when it comes to red carpet style.

Nicole Kidman's Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the metallic armor corset, with fans and influencers flooding the comments to praise the outfit and her undeniable elegance. One commenter, the actor and rapper Page Kennedy , summed it up perfectly:

The “Straight Bars” performer aptly compares the Hollywood A-lister to a term for opulent luxury. Who could disagree with him? Many others seemed speechless, responding with heart emojis and fire reactions to show their admiration for the look.

The Palm Springs Film Awards was an unforgettable evening for Nicole Kidman, as it showcased her fashion sense and celebrating her talent. The Babygirl star received the prestigious International Star Award for her performance in Halina Reijn’s film. Adding to the emotional significance of the night, the Australian-born actress shared a touching moment with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis in a video featured in her fashion social media post, where she embraced Curtis after a heartfelt introduction. During her acceptance speech, the Batman Forever actress became visibly moved as she reflected on her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who passed away in September 2024 at the age of 84.

As Hollywood prepares for awards season, Kidman's distinctive fashion choices remind us why she is a red carpet icon. All eyes are on the Bombshell star and, if her recent look is any indication, her fashion during this awards season will surely be memorable.

You can still catch Nicole Kidman’s latest work, Babygirl, as it's playing in theaters. Also, check our 2025 movie release schedule to read about Kidman's upcoming projects.