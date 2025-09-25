‘I’ll Put It This Way.’ Now You See Me 3’s Jesse Eisenberg Shares A Cryptic Answer When Asked If Lizzy Caplan Returns In The Movie
What tricks does the new movie have up its sleeve?
As the Now You See Me 3 movie, known affectionately as Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, approaches closer on the 2025 movie release calendar, our curiosity only grows about what the magician-centric sequel has in store for us. Now Jesse Eisenberg has offered an enigmatic, but exciting answer to whether Lizzy Caplan’s Lula May might make a return alongside the original Four Horsemen reuniting.
What Jesse Eisenberg Said About Lizzy Caplan's Possible Return In Now You See Me 3
Ever since the first Now You See Me 3 trailer dropped online, we’ve had a lot of questions about the plot of the movie, including why certain characters are missing. Following Lizzy Caplan’s character from the 2016 sequel not being part of any of the marketing, Entertainment Weekly asked Jesse Eisenberg if audiences can expect to see Lula May in the third movie. In his words:
So Eisenberg isn’t willing to give up whether his Now You See Me 2 co-star is back with the original Four Horsemen for the new movie. However, it sounds like any unannounced cast members to the movie have been purposely omitted from marketing in order to give audiences some fun thrills. In the same interview, Eisenberg also teased a twist that will “blow your mind,” speaking to how he actually had to read through the script a few times, which he had a blast filming in Budapest with his co-stars, in order for the ending to sink in.
What Other 'Surprise Appearances' Could Eisenberg Be Teasing?
Now, we haven’t heard any rumors that Lizzy Caplan might be in the new Now You See Me 3, but the actress was asked about whether she’d be in it back in February by ScreenRant, to which she said “I don’t know,” leading us to question why she didn’t outright deny it.
Per Eisenberg’s comments, there are definitely some cast members we don’t know about, and aside from Caplan, there’s also some other possibilities to talk through. For one, Variety previously reported that Mark Ruffalo’s Dylan Rhodes, who was central to the first two movies, would be returning, but he has also not been in any of the trailers or marketing.
Two other names worth looking out for are Michael Caine’s Arthur Tressler, who was a secret villain in Now You See Me 2 (though it’s worth noting this one is less likely because Caine's retired from acting) and Daniel Radcliffe’s Walter Mabry, who was the sequel’s front-facing villain and was also revealed to be Arthur’s son. Then there’s always the “surprise” wild card, which could be some big actor we have no idea is in the threequel that hasn’t been in the previous movies.
All in all, there’s a lot to be excited for Now You See Me 3, and its twists and turns are definitely included. The movie hits theaters on November 14. While you wait, you can watch the first two movies with a Netflix subscription.
