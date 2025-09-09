‘God, Audiences Must Be Really Sharp, Or I Am An Idiot’: Now You See Me 3’s Jesse Eisenberg Reveals One Aspect Of The Film He Initially Didn’t Get

One of the reasons I’m so excited for the release of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t on the 2025 movie schedule is the twists I know they'll shock us with. After years of waiting, the magic franchise is making a comeback, and I cannot wait to see what tricks they have up their sleeve. Apparently, they have one that’s so “brilliant” Jesse Eisenberg didn’t get it at first, while test screening audiences have been loving it.

After years of waiting, we’re about to reunite with The Four Horsemen, who are played by Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco for another magical heist. Along with them, Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa and Justice Smith have joined the cast as new magicians. Pretty soon, we’ll get to see them all work together to take down Rosamund Pike’s big bad. Apparently, as the plot unfolds, we’re going to be in for some big twists and turns that could leave us confounded, as Eisenberg told EW :

There is a genuinely brilliant, incredibly effective twist in the movie. I don't want to give away anything, but the twist happens because of some really great acting. It will blow your mind. Apparently people go nuts for the ending in test screenings, but I am like an idiot when it comes to plot.

Now, I’d like to point out that Eisenberg is not “an idiot when it comes to plot.” He literally got a 2025 Oscar nomination for writing the film A Real Pain (which he also starred in, and Kieran Culkin won a Supporting Actor Oscar for). However, it sounds like the twist in Now You See Me 3 really got him.

He continued to explain how test audiences have been getting it, while he didn’t, saying:

God, audiences must be really, really sharp, or I am an idiot. I read the script three times, and I was totally wrong. People not only understand it but love it.

I vividly remember sitting in the movie theater back in 2013 for a screening of Now You See Me (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription now) and being absolutely flabbergasted by the twists throughout the film. The fake-out death of Franco’s character, Jack Wilder, and the reveal that Mark Ruffalo’s agent, Dylan Rhodes, was actually the mastermind behind the Horseman’s tricks were iconic plot twists .

So, I’m expecting that kind of surprising energy going into the third movie. Eisenberg admitting that the end stumped him while thrilling audiences, tells me that’s exactly what we’re going to get.

Also, his general enthusiasm about returning to Now You See Me excites me, too. He loves playing J. Daniel Atlas , and noted that everyone from the original cast was thrilled to return too. Therefore, I think we’re in for something special.

The Now You See Me movies are magical, and I’m obsessed with the tricks and literal magic they manage to work into the format of a heist movie, and I can’t wait to see what they are cooking up now. Based on what the movie’s star said, it’s something special and truly unexpected. So, sit tight, folks, and prepare to be entertained, because Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has quite the twist up its sleeve, and we’ll get to find out what it is on November 14.