Yes, That's Glenn Close In The New Hunger Games Trailer (And I'm Loving All The Fan Reactions)

The new Hunger Games movie isn’t due to theaters until a year from now on the 2026 movie release schedule , but Reaping Day came early thanks to Lionsgate. The first trailer for Sunrise On The Reaping dropped online Thursday morning, and one thing people can’t stop talking about is Glenn Close’s role. Did you spot her?

The 78-year-old Oscar-nominated actress is the first character to be shown in the Sunrise on the Reaping trailer, as her character of Drusilla Sickle is literally rolled on stage to choose the tributes for the 50th Hunger Games. If you don’t remember seeing Close in the trailer, you’re not alone. She looks completely unrecognizable in the role, and I’m loving all the reactions. Check out this one:

Glenn Close has had some incredible physical transformations throughout the years, but this might be number one pic.twitter.com/nOWI1pdgRbNovember 20, 2025

Glenn Close has been known to be a chameleon across her career, but this is a new level even by her standards. Drusilla Sickle is an escort during the games – not unlike Effie Trinket in the original Hunger Games movies, but wow, does her look really take the cake. In the book, she’s an older woman with a plastic face and a memorable sense of fashion, let's say. She had thumbtacks around her face to hold it in place in the book, too, so I’d say the movie is accomplishing her physical description.

I know I didn’t even clock that it was Glenn Close when I first watched the trailer, so I’m right there with fans who are talking about her online. Here are some more reactions:

“just found out this is Glenn Close and feeling sick to my stomach” - @sydneyskeezer

“I thought that was Glenn Close but then I kept watching and was like ‘nah, that ain’t her’ 😂😂” - @LegacyRolo

“I refuse to believe this is Glenn Close.” - @jacksondavid402

“she’s always up to some insane shit” - @anxiousdeluxe

It was announced that Glenn Close would be in the new The Hunger Games cast back in June alongside Billy Porter, who’s set to play her husband, Magno Stift. A lot of people are also comparing Drisilla’s look to that of Aunt Gladys from Weapons. As you can see below:

okay but drusilla is giving aunt gladys…… pic.twitter.com/pNtEKWImT3November 20, 2025

The Hunger Games movies have always been able to comment on the ridiculous beauty standards of the rich with the costuming of the Capitol, and Glenn Close’s character certainly continues to do so in a way that brings some attention to plastic surgery. In the book, Drisilla has been taking care of Reaping Day for 25 years, and has a connection to Elle Fanning’s Effie Trinket that we’ll see in the movie.

If you’re someone who read Sunrise on the Reaping , the first trailer is packed full of moments from the book, and it’s stunning to see it come to life a year before the movie’s release date on November 20, 2026. We can’t wait to see Close and the rest of the cast really come to life in one of our most anticipated upcoming book adaptations of next year.