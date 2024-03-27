Olivia Rodrigo Went Viral On TikTok For Recreating Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad, And The Actress Had An A+ Response

While it’s commonly known that we go to AMC theaters “to laugh, to cry, to care,” you could say people go to concerts for the same reasons. “Heartbreak” can feel good in both places, and yes, “stories feel perfect and powerful” both in a theater and on stage. So, it made so much hilarious sense when Olivia Rodrigo decided to recreate Nicole Kidman’s legendary movie theater monologue while promoting her GUTS tour. Now, following the singer’s post going viral, the actress responded in the best way.

While we know and love Nicole Kidman for her best movies and shows, in recent years she’s become an internet queen due to her AMC ad (which they just revamped) that plays before every film that is shown by the movie theater chain. From fans saluting during the ad to others dressing up in the actress’s pin-stripe suit for Halloween, this commercial has made Kidman a viral internet phenomenon. Now, Olivia Rodrigo has hopped on the trend of showing love for the fun commercial and Kidman by posting this TikTok:

As you can see, Rodrigo is even wearing a tank top that says “We come to this place for magic,” talk about commitment to the bit! Considering the “Vampire” singer is a self-proclaimed Twilight and Percy Jackson fangirl , she wrote a song for The Hunger Games prequel The Battle of Songbirds and Snakes, and she started out as an actress before becoming a massive popstar, it makes sense that she knew about the meme and wanted to show some love for Nicole Kidman.

It looks like the singer filmed the bit after one of her concerts finished, as you can see her holding a giant bag of presumably leftover popcorn while wearing the last outfit she sports during her show as a crew seemingly packs out the stage. Overall, it’s a super fun TikTok, and to top it all off, the video with over 4 million views was also seen by Nicole Kidman. Taking to her Instagram stories to show her love for the “Good 4 U” singer, the actress wrote:

(Image credit: Nicole Kidman's Instagram)

Not only does Nicole Kidman love making the AMC ads , but her kids also love Olivia Rodrigo, and mixing those two things created this sweet reaction.

Nicole Kidman has four kids -- two she shares with her ex Tom Cruise and she has two with her husband of nearly two decades Keith Urban. Kidman’s oldest, Bella, was born in 1993, making her about 31 years old, and the youngest of the four, Faith Margaret, was born in 2010, making her about 14 years old. So it makes sense that the Moulin Rouge! star won points with her kids over this viral homage from one of the biggest pop stars working right now.

I always love it when moments like this happen between two celebs you’d never associate together. Hopefully, someday, we can see Rodrigo and Kidman collaborate on something, I mean the pop star has that monologue down! While we wait and hope for that to happen, make sure to check out the 2024 movie schedule to see what Nicole Kidman has coming up next, and if you want to see Olivia Rodrigo live, she’s currently touring her album GUTS.