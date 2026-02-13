One Of My Favorite Rom-Coms Is On Netflix, But It Might Be Too Dark For Some People

There’s no shortage of great romantic comedies available with a Netflix subscription, both in terms of classics and new originals. However, I recently discovered that one of my all-time favorites was back on the streamer, and I had to watch it again. Upon revisiting Obvious Child, I quickly remembered why I fell in love with this Jenny Slate comedy back in 2014: it’s funny, it’s clever, and it’s unafraid to tackle some heavy topics.

Revisiting one of my favorite comedies also reminded me that this movie might be too dark for some people. It’s not like there’s a distressing tone or any terrifying moments, but the way it handles the topic of abortion and weighing the decision to get one or not could be too much for some people. That said, here’s why you should give this one another watch (or check it out for the first time).

Obvious Child Is A Hilarious Rom-Com With A Serious Topic At Its Center

As we pointed out in our list of the best rom-coms of the 2010s, Obvious Child isn’t a movie for everyone, considering it’s about romance and abortion. Gilliam Robespierre’s unconventional rom-com about a stand-up comedian named Donna (Jenny Slate) having a one-night stand following a bitter breakup, getting pregnant, and then making the decision to have an abortion before informing the father of the child has a lot going on, both in terms of comedy and meaningful social topics.

Yes, the abortion aspect of the movie is front and center and brings up a much-needed conversation about women’s reproductive rights, but it’s also a wickedly funny comedy that showcases Slate’s talents better than anything that came before. It has that perfect balance of heart and humor (a lot of self-deprecating humor here) while also handling serious topics ever-so-delicately.

This Could Be Too Much For Some, But Obvious Child Feels Even More Relevant Today

You may think this movie isn’t for you if you’re someone who doesn’t want to think about abortions or heavy topics when you’re trying to relax with a funny rom-com, but give Obvious Child a shot. While it’s true that it was relevant upon release back in 2014, oddly enough, it feels even more relevant today, especially with the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision back in June 2022.

There’s a scene in the movie where Donna’s mom (played by Polly Draper) tells her about having to go to “some stranger’s apartment” and having an abortion on the person’s kitchen table when she was in college. The scene, like many others, is handled with care, consideration, and touches on the importance of having safe and secure ways of having these types of procedures. It’s not preachy, but it drives home the point of this thoughtful comedy.

It’s Also A Rather Unconventional Valentine’s Day Watch

There were several 2025 romance movies worth watching this Valentine’s Day, but any marathon should also include Obvious Child.

Not only is this a great rom-com featuring two actors with insane chemistry (seriously, Jenny Slate and Jake Lacy just mesh so well here), but it also features what I think is one of the best Valentine’s Day scenes. I won’t give anything away for those who haven’t watched this yet, but just know that it’s up there with Sleepless in Seattle, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

I don’t know how long Obvious Child is going to be streaming on Netflix, so you’ll want to get it too sooner rather than later.