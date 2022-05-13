One Reason Mean Girls Star Amanda Seyfried Is Super Happy She’s Not Over-The-Top Famous In Hollywood

Since her breakout role in the cult classic Mean Girls, Amanda Seyfried has worked steadily over the last two decades, scoring an Academy Award nomination in the process. Now, she’s gaining Emmy buzz and acclaim for her turn as disgraced tech wunderkind Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout. Despite her A-list status, Seyfried has surprisingly flown under the radar. And it seemed the actress wanted it that way. The Mank actress spilled the one reason she’s super happy she’s not-over-the-top famous in Hollywood.

The actress’s approach spoke volumes after headlining hit films like Mamma Mia, Dear John, and Les Misérables. But living outside of Los Angeles may have helped her support the delicate balance between fame and anonymity. But as Amanda Seyfried's work keeps raising her profile, the A-lister may be ready to embrace Hollywood superstardom at this point in her career. The Mean Girls vet explained to Marie Claire why she outran the Hollywood spotlight for so long.

Fame is weird. I’ve never been super famous. I’ve always been somewhat recognizable. It’s been the healthiest trajectory. [It’s] not a scary spike. I have my priorities. I know who I am. I know where I’m going. I know what it means. It means that I’m getting to do what I love. I’m actually not afraid of it now.

Thankfully, the Oscar nominee can now embrace her fame and success without feeling repulsed by it. Some performers just want to do the work and go home without embracing all the entertainment pageantry. She probably got a peek at how damaging fame can be courtesy of her co-star Lindsay Lohan. One can certainly how negative the public can be to young stars in Hollywood. The 36-year-old actress is now able to embrace her rightful place in the film industry.

Amanda Seyfried’s candid was nothing as the actress has been embracing her truth lately. Her time after the 2004 comedy was a difficult one for her despite the film’s success. Playing the ditzy Karen Smith was bittersweet for her career as she recalled gaining success while fighting against being typecast as a pretty blonde. She credited her time on the HBO drama Big Love for helping her to move past Karen. But her Mean Girls struggles weren’t over as the Mamma Mia actress faced her fashion faux pas from the film’s red-carpet premiere while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! As a new celeb, she revealed at the time she didn’t have a stylist and bought her clothes. Seyfried seemingly didn’t ask for help from the studio as she didn’t want to be in the way.

Well, things are different now as the Ted 2 actress has embraced her career fully with The Dropout being followed by the Apple TV+ anthology series The Crowded Room. You can even check out some of Seyfried’s best movies and TV shows to see her full range. In the meantime, get your Karen Smith fix by subscribing to Paramount+ to watch Mean Girls.