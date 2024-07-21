It's Opening Weekend, So Of Course Glen Powell Has All The Twisters Puns

The wait is over, as the opening weekend for Hollywood's latest legacy sequel, Twister s , has arrived. Fans have seemingly been waiting to see what the film has to offer (which, based on its its tornado-filled Super Bowl trailer is a lot of spectacle). It's been looking very likely that the disaster flick will have a behemoth of an opening. But, while we wait for those final numbers, Glen Powell, one of the stars of the films, seems to have some fun of his own delivering some pitch-perfect puns to celebrate the debut of the 2024 new movie release.

Given we're discussing a movie about bracing yourself against multiple tornadoes, it’s very easy to come up with some clever puns. Whether you think the film will “blow you away” or think the promotional tour has "been a whirlwind,” there's no shortage of jikes! Glen Powell has come up with some wise puns of his own on his Instagram stories in celebration of his new movie's opening weekend. Check out one of his posts:

(Image credit: Glen Powell)

In the first photo, you see Glen Powell all smiles with co-star Brandon Perea, as the caption below says “Storm Hounds.” This is in reference to the two characters being storm chasers in the summer flick. As cheeky as that one is, the leading man's second post is particularly clever:

(Image credit: Glen Powell)

The second post has a photo of the Hit Man lead in his car, with the caption “See you in hail.” I’ve got to say that particular pun is too good. Considering all of the weather havoc his storm-chasing character, Tyler Owens, goes through, I would say that’s an appropriate declaration.

As far as Twisters' box office performance goes, it was expected to open somewhere in the $40-50 million range. Now, according to Deadline , the summer action flick has already made $32.2 million from this past Friday as well as an estimated $10.7 million from Wednesday and Thursday previews. With that, it's not looking like the blockbuster is spinning (sorry) towards a $72 million opening weekend haul. With its stellar star power, high-stakes action, and a fun movie experience similar to Top Gun: Maverick , I'm not all that surprised.

Not only do critics believe we have another hit on our hands with this movie, but Glen Powell has been a big fan of his movie since before its release. When Powell reacted to the movie , he described this latest theatrical release as a perfect storm of “badass” and “spectacular." He also expressed major excitement over how fans would react upon viewing it in theaters.

The Texas native also celebrated the Twisters release by giving a huge shoutout to late Twister star and Red Wing co-star Bill Paxton, who passed away in 2017 due to a damaged aortic heart valve. It’s truly sweet that the Top Gun star paid tribute to Paxton, who will forever be iconic for leading one of the best disaster movies to ever hit the silver screen.

As Twisters plays in theaters, we'll surely continue to follow the progress it's making amid its opening weekend. And, of course, you may also want to keep your eyes peeled on Glen Powell's social media accounts, as they may fill them with even more puns.