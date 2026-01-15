'The Mother-In-Laws Are Besties.' Eagle-Eyed Fans Caught Kris Jenner And Timothée Chalamet's Mom Interacting Over Recent Awards Win

Timothée Chalamet is on quite the awards run with his well-reviewed movie Marty Supreme . Over the last few weeks, he’s won a Critics’ Choice Award, and he was among the 2026 Golden Globe winners , making him a real contender for an Oscar. In celebration of all that, his mom is proudly posting about her son. However, she’s not the only proud mom, as his girlfriend’s mother, Kris Jenner, is also sharing her thoughts on his wins.

Over the years, the Dune star has taken his mom, Nicole Flender, to various award shows with him. In fact, last year, Kylie Jenner switched seats with her at the Oscars, so she could sit by her son as his category was called. Now, she wasn’t present at the Critics' Choice Awards this year; however, she did take to Instagram to post about her kid’s big win. Take a look:

During his speech, Chalamet did thank Kylie Jenner , referring to her as his “partner of three years.” So, it’s fitting that Kris Jenner also got in on the congratulations for the actor. However, without the eagle-eyed fans, we might have missed it, because her congrats came in the form of this sweet comment on Flender’s Instagram post:

So exciting!!!!!!! 🥳❤️👏🏼🤩

Some fans were really here for the moms' interaction in the comments, too. For example, @jessicaweslie replied to Jenner’s post with the following:

The mother in laws are besties ❤️

Truly, I love to see these two women in proud-mom mode! It’s adorable.

Now, considering Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been together for years, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. However, it is always a bit shocking to see, considering just how private the couple tends to be.

Overall, all this familial love over these awards is so wholesome to see. It will likely continue too as we get deeper into awards season. I say that because both Flender and Kylie Jenner have attended many award shows with the Call Me By Your Name star, and I assume that will continue in the coming months.

Plus, they’ve both been very supportive of Marty Supreme. In fact, after Kylie and her boyfriend wore matching orange to the LA premiere, the actor and his mom rocked the matching orange at the New York premiere. Plus, Chalamet has made it known that Flender really wanted one of those viral Marty Supreme jackets ( she has one now ) , so it’s clear that his mom is very, very proud of him.

Hopefully, we’ll get more wholesome interactions like this as the season continues. Timothée Chalamet and Marty Supreme are expected to be contenders as we get closer to the Academy Awards, and if he keeps up that award-winning momentum, I’m sure his mom, Kylie Jenner, and maybe even Kris Jenner will be loudly supporting him.