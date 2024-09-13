Pete Davidson's Mom Remembers Sacrifice His Late Dad, Who Died In 9/11, Made

This year marks 23 years since the terror attacks on September 11. Many lost loved ones that day, including Pete Davidson, as his father, who was a firefighter, died while responding to the horrific event. Now, on the anniversary of that tragic day, the SNL alum’s mother, Amy Waters Davidson, posted a touching tribute to her late husband Scott Davidson.

Pete Davidson lost his father when he was a child, and he’s always been very open about how difficult it was for him and his family. His mother, Amy Waters Davidson, also speaks about the loss of her husband, and she typically uploads a touching post on 9/11 to remember him and all those who died that day. This year, Amy uploaded three images from what looked like a memorial service with a caption that said: “Never forget 💙💙💙.” Take a look:

Along with the first image of the Manhattan skyline and the lights shining up where the towers once were, she posted a photo of her husband’s name etched on a memorial – it read “Scott Matthew Davidson, Firefighter FDNY, Ladder 118, b.1.4.1969.” The post then ended with an image of a memorial surrounded by American flags.

Down in the comments, many showed their love for the Davidson family, by writing things like:

I always think of your family today and Scott’s sacrifice. 💙 -katicooper92

Sending hugs to you, Pete & Casey today ❤️❤️💙💙 -_ynattirb_niicolex7_

We will always remember. Rest in peace Mr. Davidson, and everyone who lost their lives in this tragedy. Thank you first responders for your service! 🙏🏻❤️ -alyssaisod

Sending you and your family so much love today and always 🙏🏻🇺🇸🤍 -cmc__lifestyle

He will always be remembered as a hero for the rest of time. An amazing man we all would be BLESSED to have known personally. I’m so sorry for your loss, Amy ❤️ -jules1132

Scott Davidson died on duty on 9/11 working with Ladder Company 118, per People . Pete Davidson was 7 years old when it happened, and both the comedian and his mother have been candid about losing Scott and how challenging their lives have been as they grieve him.

In his comedy, TV shows and movies, Pete Davidson has always spoken about his family. In fact, his film The King of Staten Island ties into the real-life tragedy of losing his father at such a young age. The 2020 release is about an aspiring tattoo artist whose father, a firefighter, died 17 years earlier. The comedian co-wrote the movie, and he told People at the time:

The movie is like my love letter to my mom, and trying to end that part of my life. I feel like we finally got to a place where we could let go a little bit.

Along with The Kings of Staten Island, Pete Davidson’s show Bupkis – which ran for one season – was also semi-autobiographical, and Edie Falco played his on-screen mom.

Along with Pete consistently talking about his family in his work, his mother has been incredibly supportive of him. For example, she posted a sweet throwback to his first season on SNL to celebrate his first time hosting the sketch comedy show that kickstarted his career. Amy has also come to his defense on social media, as his career and personal life have been subject to online scrutiny .

There’s no denying how tragic the loss of Pete Davidson’s father is, and remembering what happened on 9/11 and all the lives lost is important, as Amy Waters Davidson posted. So, it’s nice to see this family continuing to remember and support each other.