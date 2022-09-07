Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick Is Jumping Into The Directing Game With True Crime Thriller

Publicly, Anna Kendrick has been quiet lately outside of a few news items here and there (like when she apologized to camp counselors about the "Cups" song), but there appears to be a reason, as a new announcement shed light on Kendrick’s newest project. The Pitch Perfect alum is now jumping to make her feature directorial debut through a serious true crime thriller.

Deadline revealed that Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut with the true crime thriller The Dating Game. In addition to being behind the camera, she will also produce and star in this flick. Upon the announcement hitting the press, Kendrick couldn’t hide her excitement over making her feature directorial debut with the upcoming crime thriller. In her words:

I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it. And while I was obviously thrilled to be playing the character of Sheryl, I felt so connected to the story, the tone, and the themes around gender and intimacy, that when the opportunity came up to direct the film, I jumped at it. It feels meant to be.

Despite Anna Kendrick being a first-time director, co-producer Stuart Ford had nothing but praise for the A Simple Favor star. He maintained Kendrick getting behind the camera “makes absolute sense” as she can “back her vision for the film.”

Kendrick is taking on a serious subject as a first-time director. The Oscar nominee will tackle the real-life case surrounding psychopathic serial killer Rodney Alcala (a.k.a. The Dating Game Killer) as told through the experience of Cheryl Bradshaw (played by Anna Kendrick), who picked Alcala for a romantic date after appearing on the hit 1970s matchmaking series The Dating Game in 1978. At the time of his TV appearance, the late serial sex offender was on a killing spree. The true crime story was turned into a script by Some Freaks director Ian MacAllister McDonald.

The Stowaway actress will produce the true crime thriller through her production company Let’s Go Again alongside Ford’s AGC Studios. BoulderLight Pictures’ J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon, will serve as co-producers on the project. The upcoming film is currently in pre-production, with production expected to start in late October. Outside of Kendrick’s casting, there hasn't been any additional casting announced.

Along with The Dating Game adaptation, Anna Kendrick has numerous projects in the works, including reuniting with Blake Lively for A Simple Favor 2. Kendrick appears to be on a thriller streak as her upcoming film Alice, Darling is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

