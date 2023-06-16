Pitch Perfect’s Utkarsh Ambudkar Reveals What Needs To Happen For Him To Return To That World

If you grew up in the glorious decade that was the 2010s, I’d bet money that Pitch Perfect played some sort of role in your childhood. Well, maybe not everyone's, but it was definitely formative to me. I grew up singing along to the “Bellas Finals,” the “Cups" song, and the “Riff Off,” so when the opportunity presented itself to speak with Utkarsh Ambudkar, who played the Treblemakers' beatboxer Donald, I had to ask him about the 2012 classic, and he delivered. Not only did he sweetly reflect on his love for the cast, he also teased his return to the musical world, noting what needs to happen for him to come back.

While Ambudkar has gone on to work on other beloved projects by joining casts like Free Guy and Never Have I Ever, he still gets recognized for Pitch Perfect all these years later. As he spoke to CinemaBlend about his upcoming movie World’s Best he also noted how much he loves the devoted fans of various shows and movies he's been a part of. And when it comes to the appreciation for the a capella comedy, he said:

Yes, Pitch Perfect gets a lot of love. Pitch Perfect, Never Have I Ever, Free Guy, Barbershop, Mindy Project, like, I've had the luck of being in a lot of projects that have really diehard, loving fans. They usually ask me if I'm still friends with everyone, and that's true. Adam [DeVine] just texted me a couple of days ago, Brittany [Snow] and I talk all the time, Skylar [Astin] and I share a night on TV, David Del Rio, and on down. Like everyone, it's all love when we see them. And you know, if this strike ever ends, there's a Season 2 of the Bumper show, and I'll leave it at that.

Don’t get me wrong, this whole quote is super sweet, however, it’s the final sentence that really piqued my interest. While Utkarsh Ambudkar listed lots of co-stars he’s still in contact with, Adam DeVine is maybe the most important one to note, as he’s the star of “the Bumper show,” as the Ghosts actor referred to it. Bumper in Berlin got picked up for Season 2, per Variety , and pending the WGA strike , the freestyle rapper teased that he might be on it to reunite with his Treblemaking bestie.

Seeing Ambudkar join DeVine and Sarah Hyland on Bumper in Berlin would be so much fun! To see Bumper and Donald “gettin' it” on screen again would be hilarious, and seeing a more grown-up version of the Treblemakers’ lead singer and beatboxer/rapper would be amazing. As an OG Pitch Perfect fan, getting that cast together in any capacity is always exciting, especially when it's an in-world reunion and the characters haven’t been on screen together since the first movie.

Of course, this is all pending the writer’s strike. Once the writers and the studios are able to reach a fair deal, it sounds like Bumper in Berlin Season 2 will be back in action, and there’s potential for Donald to make a comeback. While it likely won’t be on the 2023 TV schedule , if this reunion happens there would for sure be “magic” in it, as the Treblemakers sang in their epic final performance: