Pokèmon Fans Are Shouting Out Emily Blunt's Devil Wears Prada 2 Poster, And Now I Can't Unsee It
Emily Blunt X Pokèmon? Yes, please
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Of all the sequels on the 2026 movie schedule, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is unique as it's not a massive superhero blockbuster, but it has the fan base of one. The original film had some absolutely iconic performances, and catching up with those characters is likely to be a lot of fun. That said, there’s one group that is bringing a lot of attention to the new film that I certainly did not expect: Pokémon fans.
A post on Twitter is currently going viral that brings The Devil Wears Prada together with everybody’s favorite pocket monsters. It’s a character poster of Emily Blunt that one person thought made her look like she belonged in the Pokémon anime.
They got my girl looking like a Pokémon trainer pic.twitter.com/Qr58r6H1HFApril 7, 2026
I’ll be honest, Pokémon Trainer wasn’t immediately where I went. I think she needs a red lightsaber with that outfit. But now that somebody has said it, I can’t unsee it. An animated version of Blunt, surrounded by Pokémon, would absolutely not look out of place, as more than one person in the comments proved.Article continues below
Ella es Alto Mando pic.twitter.com/hEfkX2lacYApril 7, 2026
If you didn't see the similarity at first, once she's surrounded by Pokémon, it bcomes more obvious. The authoritative pose and the sleek black outfit really work. Fans have a lot of thoughts about Blunt looking like a Pokémon Trainer, with comments in the post including…
- 1/2 the Rocket twins - @Kahin
- Gym leader or part of the enemy faction for sure. What type Pokémon would she specialize in? Is Dark too on the nose? - @TheDougFiles
- Shes a ghost trainer and her gym is a lesbian bar - @_neonheart_
- god forbid a woman have hobbies - @alex_abads
I am honestly now ready to see Emily Blunt cast as the evil Pokémon Trainer in a live-action Pokémon movie, which leads me to the important question: Where are the live-action Pokémon movies? Why haven't there been 10 of these things by now?
We haven’t seen one since Detective Pikachu, and despite that movie being incredibly successful, one of the first of the modern batch of “video game adaptations that are good, actually,” we never saw a sequel. A Detective Pikachu sequel was announced, but as far as we know, there’s been zero movement in years. It’s an utter shock that a movie that successful has no sequel after the better part of a decade.
It seems like only a matter of time before we do get more Pokémon movies, whether that’s in the form of a Detective Pikachu sequel or something entirely new. The franchise is still massively popular around the world, and the success of the last movie clearly shows there’s an audience for it. If and when that does happen, I know exactly who the casting director needs to call first.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.