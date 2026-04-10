Pokèmon Fans Are Shouting Out Emily Blunt's Devil Wears Prada 2 Poster, And Now I Can't Unsee It

Of all the sequels on the 2026 movie schedule, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is unique as it's not a massive superhero blockbuster, but it has the fan base of one. The original film had some absolutely iconic performances, and catching up with those characters is likely to be a lot of fun. That said, there’s one group that is bringing a lot of attention to the new film that I certainly did not expect: Pokémon fans.

A post on Twitter is currently going viral that brings The Devil Wears Prada together with everybody’s favorite pocket monsters. It’s a character poster of Emily Blunt that one person thought made her look like she belonged in the Pokémon anime.

They got my girl looking like a Pokémon trainer pic.twitter.com/Qr58r6H1HFApril 7, 2026

I’ll be honest, Pokémon Trainer wasn’t immediately where I went. I think she needs a red lightsaber with that outfit. But now that somebody has said it, I can’t unsee it. An animated version of Blunt, surrounded by Pokémon, would absolutely not look out of place, as more than one person in the comments proved.

Article continues below

Ella es Alto Mando pic.twitter.com/hEfkX2lacYApril 7, 2026

If you didn't see the similarity at first, once she's surrounded by Pokémon, it bcomes more obvious. The authoritative pose and the sleek black outfit really work. Fans have a lot of thoughts about Blunt looking like a Pokémon Trainer, with comments in the post including…

1/2 the Rocket twins - @Kahin

Gym leader or part of the enemy faction for sure. What type Pokémon would she specialize in? Is Dark too on the nose? - @TheDougFiles

Shes a ghost trainer and her gym is a lesbian bar - @_neonheart_

god forbid a woman have hobbies - @alex_abads

I am honestly now ready to see Emily Blunt cast as the evil Pokémon Trainer in a live-action Pokémon movie, which leads me to the important question: Where are the live-action Pokémon movies? Why haven't there been 10 of these things by now?

We haven’t seen one since Detective Pikachu, and despite that movie being incredibly successful, one of the first of the modern batch of “video game adaptations that are good, actually,” we never saw a sequel. A Detective Pikachu sequel was announced, but as far as we know, there’s been zero movement in years. It’s an utter shock that a movie that successful has no sequel after the better part of a decade.

It seems like only a matter of time before we do get more Pokémon movies, whether that’s in the form of a Detective Pikachu sequel or something entirely new. The franchise is still massively popular around the world, and the success of the last movie clearly shows there’s an audience for it. If and when that does happen, I know exactly who the casting director needs to call first.