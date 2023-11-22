Rachel Zegler Threw On A Party Dress To Celebrate The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Hitting No. 1

Not only is Rachel Zegler a real-life songbird (I mean have you heard her sing?), she also has a style that's as distinct and fun as her character Lucy Gray. With her latest project, The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , she shows off her musical talents in the movie , and during the press tour for it, she’s been proving to the world that she has an A+ style. And she did that again as she celebrated the book-to-screen adaptation hitting No. 1 after a successful opening weekend.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiered on the 2023 movie schedule last weekend, and it won at the box office. The Hunger Games prequel made $44 million in its first few days, making it the highest-grossing film of the weekend. Along with the financial success, the prequel has also been the subject of lots of online conversation, as fascination with Suzanne Collins’ dystopian world seemingly reignites. To celebrate her movie being No. 1, Rachel Zegler put on a party dress, and posted this adorable photo on Instagram:

A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) A photo posted by on

As I previously stated, Rachel Zegler is a fashion icon, and this post proves it. The black shiny mini dress with a bedazzled bust is stunning, and the perfect way to celebrate No. 1. She paired the piece with some matching black gloves and tights too, making for a cohesive and celebratory fit.

Throughout The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes press tour, Zegler has been rocking iconic outfit after iconic outfit. As a massive Hunger Games fan herself, she decided to use the clothes she wore for the promotional events to pay homage to the movies that came before her, and it’s been legendary honestly.

At one premiere she rocked a gown that was reminiscent of Katniss and her fire dress from The Hunger Games. Then, taking a page out of Catching Fire, Zegler wore a black sheer dress that resembled Jennifer Lawrence’s character’s dress from the sequel’s opening ceremonies. And those are only two examples of how she’s paid tribute to the franchise through trendy fits.

She also did this for the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere earlier this year. She wore a semi-sheer dress with carefully placed beads that had the same ethereal energy as her goddess character in the movie. We love a symbolic fashion moment!

Overall, throughout the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes promotional cycle, Zegler and the entire cast of the Hunger Games prequel have been enthusiastic to talk about and honor their movie. They've also been dressing to the nines for it. It’s been even more exciting to see them all reacting to its success (in a very fashionable way).

To see Rachel Zegler in the No. 1 movie at the moment, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, you can catch it in theaters.