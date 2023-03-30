Rebel Wilson ‘Got Dumped’ By Another Woman Before Finding Ramona Agruma

The process of coming out is a tricky one for many in the LGBTQIA+community, and everyone's on their own unique timeline. Actress Rebel Wilson recently surprised the public by coming out as a queer woman, later getting engaged to her partner Ramona Agruma. But the Cats actress recently revealed that she “got dumped” by another woman before finding her fiancée. Hey, sometimes it takes a while to find the right person!

Rebel Wilson has been making a ton of headlines lately, thanks to her relationship with Ramona Agruma and for recently becoming a mother for the first time . The coming out process was a tricky one for the 43 year-old actress, especially because she was forced to reveal her truth after nearly being outed by a news publication. She recently appeared on the U Up? (opens in new tab) podcast, where she revealed the struggles of trying to date another woman for the first time. As she put it,

I said the words, ‘I don’t want to offend you, but are you interested in women?’ I’ve never had a conversation like that [before] because I was dating dudes and never had to talk about sexuality. She was like, ‘I have feelings for you as well.'

Many queer folks know this experience all too well, especially during younger years. Sharing your feelings for someone is difficult for anyone, but it’s made all the more precarious when you’re not sure how they identify. Rebel Wilson had never dated a girl before, and therefore wasn’t sure how to broach the subject with whoever she dated before meeting Ramona Agruma.

Rebel Wilson’s comments on the U Up? podcast offers a peek behind the curtain on her private life. She only recently started dating women, and it understandably took a great deal of courage to put herself out there– particularly as a public figure. And while it didn’t work out with the person before Wilson met her fiancée, she’s got a great attitude about that short lived connection. As the Bridesmaids scene stealer put it:

It didn’t end up going anywhere really. But that whole experience of opening my heart up to a same-sex relationship was really, I don’t know. And then I met Ramona was the next woman that I felt that way. But if I never had that little dalliance I don’t think I ever would have been open to meeting Ramona.

While Rebel Wilson didn’t reveal who this mystery lady was, she hinted that she was a public figure. Given how Wilson was almost outed, it makes a great deal of sense that she would keep their identity hidden. Besides, they both deserve some privacy related to this short lived “dalliance.”

They say that everything happens for a reason, and that belief system seems to check out for Rebel Wilson. Because while things didn’t work out with the mystery lady she dated, that experience was what ultimately opened her up to finding love opposite Ramona Agruma. Wilson talked about how it ended, sharing:

Well the person said they weren’t interested in dating me so for the first time I kind of got dumped.

Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us. Because despite being a well-known movie star , Rebel Wilson isn’t exempt from the feeling of being dumped. Of course, we know this ultimately worked out for the best.

Despite the bumpy road to get there , it really seems like Rebel Wilson is happy. She’s got a loving partner and a child, with that trio forming their own family unit. Add in a thriving career, and it seems like everything’s coming up roses for her.