Rita Ora Rocks A Sheer Dress With Matching See-Through Gloves, And I’m Obsessed

Rita Ora is just one of the many celebrities to make the sheer fashion trend look anything but invisible. After all, actress Florence Pugh broke the internet recently with her sheer pink Valentino gown that left fans with praiseworthy reactions. Now it’s Rita Ora’s turn as she shows off her rocking sheer dress with its matching gloves which has left me completely obsessed with it.

This English singer/songwriter/actress clearly knows that if a look works for you, continue to go with it. Other than Florence Pugh, many female celebrities have been going with the sheer look like Anne Hathaway jumping on the see-through gown trend for her red carpet premiere of She Came to Me and Rachel Brosnahan wearing a sheer dress to the Met Gala this year. Today Rita Ora posted on her Instagram Stories some photos promoting her new album You & I wearing a sheer dress and matching see-through gloves that make me wish I had an outfit like that in my closet. Take a look at this eye-piercing fashion trend below.

(Image credit: Rita Ora)

High-rise gloves truly do complete an outfit. To me, it’s a great throwback to the flapper girl days in the 1920s back when some women refused to leave the house without this perfect accessory. All eyes would be looking at those hands, and folks wouldn't be able to help but be expressive with them as an excuse to show off those chic gloves. This wouldn’t be the first time Rita Ora has rocked the sheer ensemble look. She first owned the see-through dress look at the beginning of the year during her performance at the Heaven Nightclub in London. Then in March, Ora rocked a beaded see-through vest to the beach that could potentially be this summer’s latest summer trend. So if she’s going to spend all day promoting her latest album, she might as well work her outfit in a way that’s been known to compliment her well.

As you can see in another photo below, what also goes well with those gloves is the sleeveless maxi dress Rita Ora is wearing with it, revealing a strapless bra and underwear underneath. You can tell a lot of creativity was put in this dress with its drawstring ties and twisted seams making this fashion apparel look like a work of art. You can see for yourself why I can’t stop looking at the Fifty Shades of Grey actress tussling her hair in this full-length shot of the sheer dress down below:

(Image credit: Rita Ora)

Another reason for Rita Ora to take such pride in promoting You & I is because of the work she and her director husband Taika Waititi put in for one of her music videos off the album. This loving couple, who secretly got married in a private ceremony in the summer of 2022, worked together for the music video "Praising You," which Waititi directed. For someone who had experience directing music videos for the comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, this New Zealand director absolutely had his work cut out for him in his wife’s new video which is a take on Fatboy Slim’s hit single. In her video, we see Ora as a nervous dancer prepping her dance team to wow Fatboy Slim himself as they perform the re-worked "Praising You" song and dance for him. Initially unimpressed, he, of course, came around by the song’s finale. Ora and Waititi are clearly a dream team and all the more reason why she needs to use the Jojo Rabbit director for more of her music videos.