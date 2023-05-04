Rachel Brosnahan Wore A Sheer Dress To The Met Gala And Her Maisel Co-Star Had An A+ Response

When I asked the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel about their favorite lines from the show, a couple of them noted the series’ longtime motto: “tits up.” The sentiment leans into the idea that women should stand up tall and with confidence, even when the world is trying to tell them no, and it’s been used in every season, including Maisel’s fifth and final installment . Well, at the 2023 Met Gala, Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan embodied that statement perfectly with a sheer dress, and her co-star Alex Borstein had an A+ response, calling out the show’s signature line.

Brosnahan walked up the Met steps in a gorgeous sheer Sergio Hudson gown for the event dedicated to the designer Karl Lagerfeld. The ensemble featured a black maxi skirt, with a matching cape and a sheer top that featured black rhinestones over her breasts. It was edgy, and very ‘90s, as the Emmy winner wrote in her Instagram post as she highlighted her gorgeous look, which you can see for yourself here:

In Sergio Hudson’s post about Brosnahan’s outfit, they noted it “tapped into Karl’s Punk rebellious side,” to fit the event's theme. However, her Maisel co-star, Alex Borstein, couldn’t help but comment about the connection to their Amazon Prime show, as the actress behind Susie Myerson wrote:

#titsup and out and all over 😍

The official account for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also weighed in on their star’s fit, and commented:

The most marvelous Met Gala look.

Borstien wasn’t the only celeb commenting on Brosnahan’s gorgeous ensemble, with many other A-Listers posting their praise for the actress and her dress. For example:

I’m with all these ladies, I loved Brosnahan’s look. Not only did it fit the theme of this year’s gala, it was also a perfect look for her. Like Midge Maisel, the actress was confident and fashion-forward, and she looked absolutely stunning.

While some celebrities showed up to The Met Gala dressed as cats , in honor of Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, others interpreted the theme and added a bit of 2023 flair to it, as Brosnahan did with her sheer gown. Along with the Mrs. Maisel star, Kendall Jenner rocked two sheer looks for the museum’s big weekend to pay homage to the famous designer, while capitalizing on one of the year’s hottest red carpet trends. Overall, the looks at the event this year were phenomenal, and seeing how all these stars made Lagerfeld's style their own was fascinating.