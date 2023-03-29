Rita Ora Rocks Beaded Vest To The Beach, And It’s The See-Through Look For The Summer

Rita Ora’s been one of the celebrities championing sheer looks in recent months, and recently she shared a post from a day at the beach in which she rocked an awesome beaded vest. The see-through item is doubtless now on plenty of bucket lists for the summer, and the even better news is there are plenty of similar options out there for fans at varying price points. It’s not the only sheer look she’s shared in recent days, either.

Ora traveled to Dubai for the opening of ZUHA Island by Zaya this month. While she was there, she shared a slew of snaps featuring some cute looks that definitely have me champing at the bit to be busting out my own summer apparel. The most notable of these was the aforementioned beaded vest that she rocked with nothing underneath. Take a look.

The outfit had its share of admirers on Instagram, including Netflix star Lindsay Lohan, who sent a vivid red heart emoji. Other influencers praised her anklet in a subsequent pic and her overall beauty, though I suppose they could have been talking about the resort on that front, too.

What I do like about this see-through vest is how easy it would be to style myriad ways. Ora might have worn this with nothing to accentuate, but it’s exactly the type of apparel that would look great over a bikini or even a tank top.

The beaded look is certainly going to be around this summer. If you’re a fan, you can get a similar look in places like Free People (opens in new tab), which is kicking off its summer line with a super adorable beaded capelet. Sheer beach cover-ups (opens in new tab) are also in, and are in fact something else the ‘Anywhere’ singer has worn in recent days.

Sheer looks have been all the rage for a while, and Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey have worn see-through styles on the red carpet in recent weeks. This time, Ora was more casual with the generally dramatic look, sharing a separate post to her instagram stories, this time showing off her long, flowing hair and a sheer dress.

The singer’s been more in the news in recent months thanks to showing off her wedding ring after her secret wedding to Thor: Ragnarak director Taika Waititi. Outside her secret nuptials, she also has a third album coming, and has been releasing tracks like “You Only Love Me” in recent months. Throw in her high-profile fashion choices of late, and she’s quickly becoming one of the more interesting celebrities to follow on social media.

I'd assume that will only continue as we get closer to her new album's release date. It’s a good thing too, since fellow social fashion aficionado Megan Fox recently shut down her Instagram.