Nicole Kidman The Latest To Embrace The Naked Dress Trend In New Magazine Spread

Throughout Nicole Kidman’s career, the Aussie actress has dazzled many red carpets and photoshoots, often walking a line between elegance and fashion forwardness. Just as it goes with Kidman’s diverse career, she’s not afraid to take fashion risks, and she's just done so by delivering a new take on the “naked dress” other famous women like Megan Fox, Zoe Kravitz and Beyoncé have recently rocked with their own versions of the trend.

Nicole Kidman recently posed for The Perfect Magazine in an expansive spread of looks involving long flowing copper hair, a denim tube top and jeans, huge knee high boots paired with a black dress with a lot of leg and her own naked dress moment. Take a look at the magazine spread (the aforementioned dress can be seen in all its glory on the last slide) via Nicole Kidman’s Instagram :

While many of the sheer dresses we’ve seen high-profile women wear in the past have imitated the color of their skin, this one is purple. It really highlights Nicole Kidman’s curves in her body, mimicking nudity with its unique fabric. It feels reminiscent of a comic book illustration or other piece of artwork.

The latest wearer of the naked dress shows that it’s in style for celebrities to highlight their bodies and put together a provocative look without necessarily strutting around in their birthday suits. Last fall, Megan Fox took to the VMAs in a see-through dress just a few days after Zoë Kravitz also rocked another version of the trend at the 2021 Met Gala.

Unfortunately, both actresses were met with some criticism about their looks online. Kravitz commented back saying “being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization / brainwashing” and “it’s just a body,” whereas Fox said she was “ignoring and defying all of your puritanical emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be” with her fashion statement. A few months later, Beyoncé also got on the trend at an Oscars party.

Not too long ago, Florence Pugh stepped out in a see-through Valentino dress for the company’s couture show in Rome, Italy and also became the target of internet criticism. The pink dress that made the actress' breasts visible, leading Pugh to speak out against men who she witnessed “destroy” her body “publicly and proudly” in the comment section.