Of Course, Channing Tatum Got Asked About Salma Hayek’s See-Through Dress At The Magic Mike 3 Premiere

As if the heat emitted from the Magic Mike 3 trailer wasn’t enough, the film’s leading lady Salma Hayek increased the anticipation by wearing a fishnet dress to the premiere. The Oscar winner had the internet talking while posing with (and without) franchise star Channing Tatum. After the viral red-carpet moment, Hayek has remained silent on the matter. However, Tatum was asked about her see-through dress, and he had an interesting answer.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star gave his take on Hayek's see-through fashion statement while at the threequel’s South Beach premiere. Even though he posed for several photos with Hayek, Tatum was a bit shy about commenting on her floral fishnet dress to ET. So, the Hollywood A-lister chose to let the dress speak for itself.

I am no comment on this situation. I have no literal comment... The actual dress comments itself.

As Salma Hayek’s fashion moment spoke for itself, Channing Tatum was right to say nothing, in my opinion. Being a southern gentleman, Tatum probably didn’t feel like it was his place to say anything. He chose to be respectful as both he and Hayek are currently in relationships.

The Eternals star’s highly talked about moment turned into good publicity for the Magic Mike XXL sequel as viewers can’t stop talking about her and the dress. The fashion translated the steamy sexiness seen in the threequel’s red-hot trailer, which Hayek called physically demanding, to real life.

Salma Hayek’s fishnet dress was on trend as sheer and see-through dresses have become the latest obsession in Hollywood. Don’t Worry Darling’s Florence Pugh channeled the free-the-nipple movement several times throughout 2022, including her internet-breaking pink Valentino dress. Her co-star Olivia Wilde also rocked a sheer dress, which some have dubbed her revenge dress following her split from Harry Styles. Even fellow Latina Jennifer Lopez hopped on the see-through dress trend at the Shotgun Wedding premiere with a nude number complete with a neon yellow bow.

The sexy and steamy Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which has led to Hayek hopping on the see-through trend, will see Tatum return to the stripping world as Mike Lane is lured to London by the Oscar-nominated actress’ socialite character as she builds up a roster of young dancers. The threequel will serve as Tatum’s final installment for the exotic dance-themed franchise. However, closing the chapter on Magic Mike doesn’t mean the 21 Jump Street star isn’t busy with multiple projects lined up to arrive over the next few years.

Before Magic Mike’s Last Dance hits cinemas on February 10, rewatch the first two Magic Mike films to get caught up on Mike Lane’s previous exploits. Magic Mike is available to stream through an HBO Max subscription. Then, you can follow it up by renting or buying Magic Mike XXL through an Amazon Prime Video subscription. In the meantime, check all the other new movies coming in 2023.