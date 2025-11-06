I Did Not See Timothée Chalamet And Robert Pattinson Bonding Over Radical LA Theatre, Then Going For A Beer

Timothée Chalamet is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, so it’s not necessarily shocking that he hangs out with other big movie stars. What is a little surprising is just how he finds himself hanging out with the likes of Robert Pattinson, because it’s probably not what you think.

Following a very busy period in Chalemet’s career that involved playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown and starring the upcoming Marty Supreme, both movies which required a lot of outside training for the actor, he’s apparently had more downtime recently. He told Vogue that he’s been going to a lot of theatre in Los Angeles, which is certainly different than what you’d find in places like New York. He said…

I was at a show with, like, 61 people in the crowd, and it was pretty out-there. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, Wow, I can’t believe this is in West Hollywood.

However, in addition to the shows themselves being eclectic, apparently so is the audience. Chalamet says that among the 60-odd people attending the show were two movie stars, himself and Robert Pattinson. It sounds like Chalamet was as surprised as anybody else would have been. He continued…

I’m looking around, and I’m like, Who comes to this? And then I see Robert Pattinson in the front row, with his chin on his fist.

Timothée Chalmet didn’t let the opportunity pass him by. The pair apparently went out for beers after the show. Just picture seeing Muad’Dib and Batman hanging out together at your local bar. That would have been one hell of an experience.

It’s unclear what show they saw, but if it was really “out-there” like Chalamet said, one imagines the two had plenty to talk about. Of course, once the discussion about the play was over, topics probably shifted to work, as they often do. Still, these two probably had plenty to talk about.

Both men have high-profile awards season movies coming out. Pattinson’s Die My Love comes out this weekend, and is likely to get some attention, even beyond the fact that it contains “Katniss and Edward” on screen together. Chalamet’s contribution is Marty Supreme, and one wonders if it might be enough to earn him that Oscar that he very nearly won last time with A Complete Unknown.

The pair also have a professional collaboration coming up. Chalamet and Pattinson will both be part of Dune 3, the third entry from Denis Villeneuve based on the novel Dune: Messiah. They can talk about the time they spent on set, and there's a decent chance they'll have to go back for reshoots at some point. Maybe they can get a beer together in the desert or even catch a play.