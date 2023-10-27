Rumors Swirled That Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Engaged Again, But Not So Fast

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been charming audiences with his best movies for decades, and over the years, people have also loved his relationship with his long-time girlfriend Heather Milligan. The couple has been together since Schwarzenegger’s separation from Maria Shriver in 2013. After rumors swirled that the loving duo could be engaged though, it’s important not to jump to conclusions just yet.

When you see a woman walking around with a big rock on her finger, you can’t help but ask questions. According to TMZ , Arnold Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, were spotted this week traveling to promote his new book “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.” On her finger, Milligan was sporting a very large ring. However, despite the speculation, sources told the publication that the actor is not ready to get married just yet. That big rock on her finger is simply a nice piece of jewelry to wear.

Heather Milligan is a physical therapist who met Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2012 after the action star had shoulder surgery while preparing for Escape Plan with Sylvester Stallone. According to People, he asked his surgeon for a good physical therapist recommendation since he’d be throwing a lot of punches with Stallone for the action flick. His surgeon recommended Milligan since she had experience working with athletes. One thank-you lunch later, a romance blossomed between them.

The 48-year-old physical therapist currently owns the Los Angeles-based clinic Elite OrthoSport with three certifications that put the University of Nevada Las Vegas graduate at an “elite” standard of physical therapists in the country. As Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a big-budget return to action movies, it’s a real benefit for The Terminator actor to date a woman who knows how to put him back together after a rough day of shooting. The Austrian-American’s history of the various injuries he’s endured on sets proves he needs all the help he can get.

The Predator actor has been separated from Maria Shriver ever since 2011 after 25 years of marriage to her due to infidelity on Schwarzenegger’s part. Their divorce was finalized one decade later as they both didn’t feel the need to rush anything. As for where he and Shriver’s relationship stands today, it appears they’re at a good place with each other since there was no fight between the two of them. They went on with their separation and divorce both moving on with their lives. Plus, they also didn’t want their kids to suffer because of their marriage ending. It looks like there’s peace among the Schwarzenegger family.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan may not be engaged now, but it doesn’t mean it’s not a possibility in the future for the 11-year couple. To get a good idea of what Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career and personal life is like right now, you can watch the three-part docuseries Arnold with your Netflix subscription.