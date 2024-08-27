Salma Hayek's In A Teenie Weenie Yellow Bikini In Ibiza And Her Vacation Looks Stunning

Some things only get better with age and apparently, we can add Salma Hayek to that list alongside fine wine. The actress recently enjoyed a lovely vacation and she’s stunning fans with bikini pictures. While she’s also poking a bit of fun at herself and her white hair, it’s difficult to imagine anybody is noticing the hair when looking at these pictures.

Hayek looks just as stunning as she ever has here. Yes, the phrase “thirst trap” gets used in the comments by fans who are more than a little blown away by what they’re seeing. There is no shortage of Instagram pictures on Hayek’s page that show her in a bikini and it’s clear from all the responses that nobody minds that at all. Check out the newest pics below.

Fans on Salma Hayek’s Instagram page are clearly “looking respectfully” at the actress in her bikini which leaves little to the imagination. The post has over one million likes, which is a lot for Hayek, even when comparing it to some of her other bikini pictures. Maybe people actually really like the hair. It certainly does make the picture look like it might be more "real" than her other pictures which are likely a bit more managed. Perhaps we'll see more pictures of Hayek and her hair in the future.

The pictures do perhaps give us a look at Salma Hayek a bit more candidly than we’re perhaps used to seeing. The actress is among those who often don’t appear to age at all, so seeing her with a bit of gray in her hair is fairly unusual. Hayek has credited meditation with her continuing to look young. I guess when you’re on vacation you can forego the normal practice of coloring your hair.

Hayek will turn 58 years old next week, and last year she posted even more bikini pictures to celebrate her birthday. Even with the hair Salma Hayek still looks incredible for her age to the point where it’s hard to believe she’s as old as she is. Last week she posted a throwback picture celebrating the birthday of her Fools Rush In co-star, the late Matthew Perry. That movie was nearly three decades ago but you’d never know it from the way the actress looks.

Salma Hayek will next be seen in the new movie from director Angelina Jolie, Without Blood. The movie is set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. One has to wonder if Jolie and Hayek working together came about as a result of their being part of Marvel’s Eternals cast together. Hayek and Jolie appear to have become friends while making the film. One thing we can say for sure is that the red carpet is going to be absolutely stunning.