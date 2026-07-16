Where Should Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Honeymoon? Robert Irwin Has An Idea

If the reports are true, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently on their honeymoon! After they tied the knot in a big way at Madison Square Garden on July 3, the couple are ready to celebrate being newlyweds. And if they happen to be heading Down Under, Robert Irwin has a wild idea for them!

Back when we didn’t know where Swift and Kelce would say “I do,” the Dancing With The Stars winner had an idea. Irwin offered up the Australia Zoo as a possible wedding venue – him and his family do own the place, after all. We know that the couple didn’t take him up on the offer, but he’s not backing down. As he told Access:

Well, it was between Australia Zoo and Madison Square Garden. You know, it's a long flight. It's alright, I don't blame them. Honeymoon, it's on the table.

Robert Irwin may not have ever met Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce to our knowledge, but you got to love his commitment to the bit. He clearly loves to hype up his second home of the Australia Zoo, which apparently hosts weddings all the time. As Irwin said before, you can even say “I do” next to stunning views of rhinos and giraffes. At the time, he suggested the celebrities “Hit me up. I got you” if they were interested in the venue. What hospitality! As he added in a new interview:

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I literally have a five-star luxury accommodation, the Crocodile Hunter Lodge, at Australia Zoo. You've got an infinity pool looking over a paddock full of kangaroos. If that doesn't say honeymoon, I don't know what does. So, we'll just go with that.

I mean, I know I would take him up on this – it sounds like a dream honeymoon accommodation! The Crocodile Hunter Lodge is a rather exclusive place to go. Its multi-bedroom cabins cost in the neighborhood of $1.5k (US dollars) per night. An opulent place to stay plus all the views of majestic animals? I’m all in on Irwin’s pitch!

But, what’s the latest on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s alleged honeymoon? Daily Mail spotted the pair emerging from a plane in Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend. This comes after the pair jetted off to Montana right after their wedding. Then they went off to attendNFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding in Orange County, California on July 11 before taking flight to Florida. We’d be very surprised if Swift and Kelce’s last stop on the honeymoon was in Palm Beach, but we don’t know much about their itinerary. And hey, who can blame these two for wanting a little privacy on their honeymoon?

The couple just successfully pulled off a huge wedding at New York City’s MSG, which was reportedly often called “intimate” by its many guests. Swift and Kelce allegedly welcomed around 1,000 guests to the ceremony that Adam Sandler officiated. We’ll have to wait and find out where the pair decided to enjoy their post-wedding holiday.

Meanwhile, Robert Irwin is the host of a new Dancing With The Stars competition series called The Next Pro. The premiere came out this week, and new episodes are on ABC and Hulu every Monday until August 31.