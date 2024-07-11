Mamma Mia! Sydney Sweeney's Latest Summer Photo Dump Features Her Wearing The Cutest Flowy Fits, Doing Extreme Water Sports, Jumping Off Cliffs And More

For the past year, Sydney Sweeney’s had a lot of success in her acting career. Her rom-com Anyone But You, which she co-starred in with Glen Powell, became a surprise box office success and she scared audiences in her horror film Immaculate . Now that it’s summer, the Euphoria actress gave us a massive photo dump of her vacation in Greece that involves cute flowy outfits, doing extreme water sports, jumping off cliffs, and more.

This month, Sydney Sweeney has been summer goals with her fun-in-the-sun outfits. She wore a bandana as a top, because why not? Not to mention, she rocked the cutest retro one-piece swimsuit to show what a classy fashionista she is. With her latest vacation in Greece, The White Lotus actress posted on Instagram even more flowy outfits as well as many other fun adventures that can make anyone extremely jealous:

Mamma Mia, you absolutely cannot resist Greece! Sydney Sweeney looks like she’s living her best life with flowy dresses I wish were hanging in my closet. While that floral dress in the first photo is incredibly beautiful, her water-colored rainbow dress is the one I have my eye on. You can tell the Emmy nominee is so happy wearing her summer ensembles as she poses and twirls in them.

You know it’s not a Sydney Sweeney vacation without some adventurous activities to make memories of too. In her photo dump, you can see the Sharp Objects actress surfing on her electric surfboard in the ocean flawlessly. Looking at the video, it almost looks like she's surfing above the ocean!

She also went cliff jumping, which is shown in a slow-motion video.

Last but not least, Sweeney did a little deep diving with the help of a Seabob. You can tell the talented actress made sure to take full advantage of the Greek Islands experience.

Sydney Sweeney has engaged in physical sports before on her vacations. For example, her vacation in Hawaii involved ziplining , which must have been a lot of fun. She was also vacation goals when she went kiteboarding on the ocean during another trip. If any of these vacation photos prove anything, it’s that the actress will surely have no problem getting ripped for her upcoming boxing biopic where she'll play Christy Martin.

It was certainly a Mamma Mia! vacation for Sydney Sweeney as she looked to have the time of her life wearing flowy outfits, jumping off cliffs, doing extreme water sports, and more. It’s wonderful that the Madame Web actress is finding some downtime in Greece before it’s time to go back to work on her upcoming movies.