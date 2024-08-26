Sydney Sweeney Takes In Some Sun In Swimsuit On Latest Boating Trip, And I’m Obsessed With Her Bringing Her Adorable Puppers This Time

Sydney Sweeney has established herself as one of Hollywood’s hottest stars, and her workload proves it. After a couple of projects on the 2024 movie calendar , she’s got several more in the works, not to mention the fact that Euphoria Season 3 is finally set to start filming . However, she seems to have found plenty of space in between call times, as she’s spent the summer months showing off the cutest fits at she travels the world . In her latest adventures, she’s back on the boat, and I absolutely love that she’s brought her pup along for the ride this time.

The water seems to give Sydney Sweeney life, as we’ve seen plenty of instances recently of the actress showing off her retro bombshell fashion sense in lush locales. The Anyone But You star recently dropped a “thirst trap” while boating with her friends, and her Instagram Stories show that she’s still living that boat life as she sports another gorgeous one-piece:

I love this navy swimsuit moment. While much of her front is covered, the one-piece leaves most of her back open and appears to feature a small pink embellishment on her hip. She accessorized the look with sunglasses and a brimmed hat that I’m not sure everyone could pull off, but she definitely does.

We can't tell by these images how many friends took to the water with Sydney Sweeney this time (somebody had to take the above photo), but she definitely brought along a canine companion. A short video on her Stories showed her sweet puppers having not a care in the world as he seemed to enjoy the wind against his face.

That lucky dog must be living his best life, as it appears to be the same one that accompanied her on her travels earlier this summer, when she showed off her white swimsuit as she (and the dog) lounged on a hammock.

It’s hard to know how Sydney Sweeney finds this amount of down time with all the coals she’s got in the fire. (I’d be open to time management tips from her team, just putting that out there.) Of course we’ve all been waiting for the return of Euphoria Season 3 , where Sweeney will reprise the role of Cassie Howard. That won’t make it in time for the 2024 TV schedule , as it won’t start filming until 2025, but at least there’s some movement in the right direction.

Following Anyone But You, Immaculate and the much-maligned Madame Web, the actress also has several movies for us to look forward to. Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and she’s wrapped on the Apple TV+ thriller Echo Valley. There’s also the Barbarella remake , which has been in production for a couple of years with no updates to speak of.

There may be a lot going on professionally in Sydney Sweeney’s life, but it doesn’t look like she has any trouble finding time to enjoy the sun and the water. I’m so happy her puppy also gets to benefit from her water-loving lifestyle.