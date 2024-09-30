Does Sarah Paulson Have A Secret Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Role? Here’s What She Said

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slated to soon speed into movie theaters, anticipation is building for the return of fan-favorite characters and the possible debut of new ones in the upcoming video game adaptation . The star-studded Sonic 3 cast , including Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, are already confirmed to return. Even more exciting, joining the lineup is Keanu Reeves as the anti-hero Shadow the Hedgehog. Another name being tossed around recently in fan circles is American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson, who many have speculated could turn up in a secret role. Well, here’s what the actress had to say about the subject.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com promoting her upcoming horror movie Hold Your Breath, Paulson addressed the swirling speculation that she had been cast as Rouge the Bat in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The Ryan Murphy frequent collaborator quickly debunked the rumors—though she would love the opportunity to be involved in the project. In her words:

Nobody has called me about playing Rouge the Bat, but I would like them to. No one has asked me to do this, so whatever that rumor is, I can debunk for you right now. But if someone wants to call -- if you want to send it to the people who make it happen, I am down to.

Sarah Paulson's playful but straightforward response is bound to catch the attention of Sonic fans who’ve already imagined her as the sleek and cunning Rouge the Bat. Though the rumor likely started from a fan-made edit or a rogue Wiki update, it gained enough momentum for the Glass star to step in and set the record straight.

While we’re all waiting to see where Sonic the Hedgehog 3 takes the franchise , it’s hard to ignore the series's massive legacy. With its roots in Sega's rich history, spanning countless video games, comics, TV shows, and now movies, there’s plenty of room for future installments. If the series continues—and with Sarah enthusiastically on board—someone needs to make that call and bring her into the Sonic universe!

Fans won’t hear Paulson as Rouge the Bat in Sonic’s third cinematic outing, but the movie is still expected to introduce new characters from the beloved video game universe. Rouge remains a possibility, though no official word has been released about who, if anyone, will voice her.

Meanwhile, Sarah Paulson's next project, Hold Your Breath, will hit streaming soon and be available to anyone with a Hulu subscription . Set during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, the film follows the Ratched star’s character as she contends with a sinister force threatening her family. The movie is set for the 2024 movie schedule , releasing on October 3rd.

As for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, it releases on December 20th.