OG Saw Director James Wan Shares Honest Thoughts On Whether He’d Ever Return To The Franchise

Twenty years ago, Saw—one of the scariest and best movies of the 2000s —burst onto the scene with its shocking twists and the best brutal traps , introducing audiences to the talents of horror mastermind James Wan. This original 2004 horror movie quickly expanded into a sprawling franchise, spawning nine sequels that ranged widely in quality but consistently delivered inventive and horrifying twists and turns. While reflecting on his complicated relationship with the horror movie franchise he helped create, Wan shared thoughts on possibly returning to direct another installment.

Reflecting on his journey with Saw, the Salem's Lot producer revealed to People that while he feels a deep sense of pride in his creation. And, even though he's somewhat far removed from the IP at this point, he isn’t entirely ruling out the possibility of returning. According to the filmmaker:

I would never say never, but it would have to be something extremely special for me to want to step back in. And right now, I have so many other projects that I'm cooking in the pipeline that mean a lot to me. So I would rather work on those and see those get off the ground before something else that I've already done.

While James Wan’s words leave the door open for a potential Saw return, his focus is clearly on new projects that drive his creative vision forward. And let’s face it—he’s got a packed schedule. In the realm of upcoming horror movies , he is primarily producing, with The Conjuring: Last Rites , which concludes Ed and Laran Warren's story , in his popular Conjuring Universe, on the way. Additionally, he's overseeing the highly anticipated sequel M3GAN 2.0 . On the directing front, the Malignant filmmaker is set to tackle an adaptation of The Call of Cthulhu and an untitled The Creature from the Black Lagoon project.

The Aquaman director’s producing skills extend beyond film; he’s also made his mark on the small screen. He served as an executive producer for this year's Teacup, a new addition to the lineup of new horror TV shows . The series has been well received, holding a solid 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes . If it’s renewed for a second season, it’s yet another project that could keep James Wan busy.

(Image credit: CinemaBlend)

While discussing his original creation, the 47-year-old horror mastermind admitted that while he's proud of Saw, he can’t help but see the film through a critical lens. His directorial involvement ended with the first movie, though he’s maintained a connection to the series in various capacities, from executive producing to contributing story ideas, even doing so for the latest film, Saw X. However, since he stepped away, the Australian-born movie maker has never shied away from the franchise's direction:

But that's why I've never necessarily been critical about where the franchise has gone… They've [the different Saw directors] all done a great job shepherding this franchise and [continuing] to make as many as they have… So kudos to them for knowing what to do and the direction of where they felt they needed to take it.

James Wan acknowledged that he "would’ve taken certain things on a different path" had he stayed with Saw, but his respect for the franchise’s legacy is evident. Now streaming for anyone with a Max subscription or a Peacock subscription , Wan's inaugural isntallmnt remains a landmark in horror, showcasing the creative ingenuity that launched his career. Though his return to the series seems unlikely, fans can be confident that the inventive spirit he brought to the franchise endures in his ever-growing body of work.