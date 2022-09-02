Wait, Is Taylor Swift Joining A Major Disney Sequel?

Exciting things are happening in the world of Taylor Swift. While the announcement of her upcoming Midnights album alone is enough to have us dancing like we’re at the VMAs , Swifties are also celebrating her big win at the awards show, as she took home the Video of the Year award for the 10-minute video of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).” We're also always looking forward to updates on the next early album re-release. But there are rumors in the air that T-Swift has another project in the works that would see her in a prominent role in a big Disney movie sequel.

The DisInsider reports rumors are circulating that Taylor Swift might have already committed to a role in the planned straight-to-streaming sequel to Cruella . The original movie, released last year starring Emma Stone as the titular villain , had an amazing soundtrack, so it’s not a huge surprise that the follow-up is reportedly being planned as a musical. That makes Swift’s rumored casting even more exciting. The site reports:

Apparently, Taylor Swift is already set to star in an antagonistic role that was described to us as ‘Cruella’s match.’

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone going head-to-head in a musical? Don’t you dare let this not be true! If this does happen, it seems like Cruella 2 would be taking a page from Maleficent ’s book in making this a whole reimagining, rather than a live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians.

The DisInsider said the rumblings they’ve heard about Swift’s participation in Cruella 2 are in line with a tip that was sent to Deumoix — a gossip account that publishes anonymous rumors — in June. That post allegedly teased:

This A+ singer who has a minor appearance in Cruella (very tiny, you probably haven’t even noticed) might have a larger part in the sequel…

Indeed, eagle-eyed moviegoers did spot a photo of the “I Knew You Were Trouble Singer” in the background of a scene in Cruella. Will Disney confirm any of this news at the upcoming D23 Expo, along with the planned major Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals ? We won’t have to wait long to find out!

While movies aren’t Taylor Swift’s primary medium, she’s no stranger to the big screen. Her last project was 2019’s Cats, which “suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuccccccckkkkkkssssss” (according to at least one professional opinion) . Despite that movie being completely panned by critics, the real-life cat-lover said she really enjoyed the “weirdness” of it . She’s also appeared in The Giver and Valentine’s Day and lent her voice to The Lorax.

Emma Stone, for her part, has proven she’s got the pipes to lead a musical, as she won multiple awards — including the Academy Award for Best Actress — for her role as Mia in La La Land .