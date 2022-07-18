JLo’s ‘Something Borrowed’ Was Apparently A Dress From An Old Movie On Her Wedding Day With Ben Affleck
Corey Chichizola
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Vegas last weekend.
Fame can be a tricky thing; while it comes with awesome opportunities it can also make one’s personal life and very public matter. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well, as their relationship has made countless headlines over the years. The pair recently married in Vegas, and JLo’s “something borrowed” was apparently a dress from an old movie.
The public was shocked and shippers out there lost their mind when it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had gotten married in Las Vegas this past Saturday, July 16th. Fans are clamoring for more information about these long-awaited nuptials, with Lopez’s newsletter On The JLo offering the singer-actress-producer’s memories. That includes the special meaning behind her dress, as it reads:
Well, color me even more intrigued. It certainly sounds like things were lowkey and romantic for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for their wedding. They waited at a Vegas courthouse alongside other, non-famous couples, and wore clothes that meant something to them. But since JLo was spotted in two different dresses, one must ask: which one was from an old movie?
One of Jennifer Lopez’ big wedding dresses made its way online thanks to a video from her hairstylist Chris Appleton. The Instagram clip shows JLo before getting married to Ben Affleck, looking gorgeous and excited for this step in her life. She mentions that she had this dress for years, so could it have come from an old movie? Check out the sweet video,
Talk about a beautiful bride. Of course, Jennifer Lopez did rock another dress during her wedding day to Ben Affleck, one with lace sleeves. Hairstylist Chris Appleton one again delighted fans by offering images from this private event, one that shows the happy couple. You can see dress #2 below:
While fans might be piecing together which of these looks is from an old movie, one thing is clear: Jennifer Lopez is a stunner in both. And the Bennifer shippers out there are no doubt rejoicing as the pair of A-listers have officially tied the knot. And in the process Jennifer Affleck has made her entrance.
Later in her On The JLo newsletter, the Hustlers actress shared just how happy she was after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. In her words,
Talk about a happy ending. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the it couple of the early 2000’s, with Bennifer 1.0 laying the groundwork for shipping as we know it. The public was shocked when the two reunited after JLo’s break-up with A-Rod, and now things have taken a huge step forward.
Professionally, both Ben Affleck and JLo have plenty of projects in the works. Lopez will be seen on the big screen in Shotgun Wedding, while fans can’t wait to see Affleck return to the role of Batman in The Flash. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
