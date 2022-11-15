See Jennifer Garner Lob Off Her Long Hair, Then Show Fans How To Style It

Actress Jennifer Garner has been in the public eye for decades now, building up quite a mass of fans who are invested in her professional and personal life. The Alias alum peels back the curtain on her life on Instagram, usually with delightful video content that makes her all the more relatable . Garner recently lobbed off her long hair, and is showing fans how to style her new do.

Jennifer Garner is always making headlines, partly thanks to her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck, who recently got remarried to none other than JLo . But most recently she turned heads by changing up her look, cutting off quite a bit of her long hair in exchange for a stylish new bob. She debuted the look on Instagram , and revealed the products she’s using to style this look. Check it out below,

While Jennifer Garner might be known for having longer hair, you’ve got to admit that she looks absolulutely killer with this new look. And according to the 50 year-old actress, that’s largely becuase of the products she used to style her hair. Because as she claims in the video, they make her hair even healthier than before it’s styled. Considering how much styling/heat is known to damage hair, this is quite the claim.

The above video was shared on Jennifer Garner’s personal Instagram, which has a whopping 13.7 million followers. The video is actually a paid sponsorship by Virtue Labs (opens in new tab), which is the company behind the various products she uses to style her new look. And throughout the clip she reveals the three products she’s using to rock this gorgeous new look.

The clip fo Jennifer Garner opens almost akin to a scene in The Princess Diaries, where Anne Hathaway’s Mia is given a makeover. We see an image of the Pearl Harbor actress with long hair, before her fun new bob is revealed to social media followers. She seems to be loving this new look, and the products that are helping her look her best. Because after styling her hair and showing us how it all works, she lifts a glass to her new look, and to Virtue Labs.

As previously mentioned, Jennifer Garner consistently makes headlines, oftentimes related to her personal life. The public watched as she supported Ben Affleck through substance abuse issues, and as they co-parented their children. And when Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez and eventually tied the knot with the pop star, the public waited for a reaction from Garner . But it sounds like there isn’t any drama behind the scenes, with the celebs co-parenting and blending families , and Affleck’s kids present for Bennifer’s weekend of wedding celebrations.