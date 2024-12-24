Jennifer Lopez Has Been Spending Time With The Kids Over The Holidays, But What Are Ben Affleck’s Plans?

While a lot of the big to-do lately involving Jennifer Lopez has had to do with her getting called out for aging in an interview, the mom of twins Emme and Max has not just been dealing with the pros and cons of working the press tour circuit for her new movie release Unstoppable lately. She’s also prioritizing spending time with her family this holiday season, as evidenced by some sweet posts she’s shared lately. But while the two have been around one another a few times this month, what are her ex Ben Affleck’s plans for Christmas?

Recently, we saw Lopez being a typical carpool mom when she shared a post on her Instagram Stories and captioned it “when all the kids get together for the holidays.”

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez, Instagram)

There’s a lot going on with Lopez and co. over the holidays. A few days ago, we learned Emme, one of the twins she shares with ex Marc Anthony, was in a play with Fin, one of the three children Ben Affleck shares with Jennifer Garner. They all attended the event, and while reports indicated the adults weren’t interacting much, TMZ did see Affleck speaking with Lopez’s daughter, marking another instance of continued support among the families after the infamous brunch date between Affleck, JLo and the kids earlier this year.

More recently, this weekend Jlo was spotted taking Max to Soho House when Ben Affleck appeared a few minutes later.

How is Ben Affleck Spending The Holidays In 2024?

Lopez is seemingly squeezing in a bunch of family time, and Affleck is reportedly following suit. Per a People report, an insider spouted a slew of adjectives about the newfound bachelor that sound great, remarking he’s “healthy, single and enjoying life.” The insider also shared Affleck would be spending the holidays with his family, noting:

Ben is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for break.

Jennifer Garner had previously confirmed that Violet was home for the holidays after their beloved pet Birdie passed away a few days ago. Garner, Affleck and the kids also spent Thanksgiving together earlier this year, and reportedly felt “blessed” to be able to share the time together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have remained a topic of interest after their split as their divorce has reportedly hit a snag , and they’ve struggled to sell the $68 million mega mansion they purchased together during their short-lived nuptials. Here’s hoping for some resolutions in the new year.