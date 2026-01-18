Fans Keep Pointing Out Kylie Jenner’s Red Carpet Stretch Marks, But She's Opened Up About It Before

Kylie Jenner has already been the talk of awards season, as she accompanies Timothée Chalamet to events celebrating his role in Marty Supreme. We all want to see if the couple will wear matching outfits again after their orange leather moment (which was expertly duped by the stars of Hacks). However, another topic has creeped into the conversation. Fans have been pointing out Jenner’s stretch marks, and it’s something she’s discussed before.

What Fans Are Saying About Kylie Jenner’s Stretch Marks

Kylie Jenner has been stunning (as expected) in her appearances with her partner of three years at recent red carpet events, but some fans have turned their attention to the stretch marks that appear above the makeup mogul’s chest (as seen below at the Golden Globe Awards).

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian would undoubtedly have something to say about what a “woman’s body” looks like, but no need to get defensive. That's because many fans have said they can relate to her “tiger striped” marks, with one posting on X:

The stretch marks, she’s so real for that 😭💖

Kylie Jenner may not always be the most relatable celebrity, but many women are familiar with these skin markings, as another commented:

I finally [feel] like a normal human after seeing that Kylie Jenner also has boob stretch marks!

There was even a full discussion on Reddit regarding Kylie Jenner’s infamous boob-grab pose and whether or not touching her chest in photos is a way of trying to hide her stretch marks. However, lots of people pointed out that she was doing that pose long before her latest breast enhancement, and the consensus was that the two things were unrelated. Some comments included:

I thought if she’s doing it without thinking, her media training/PR team would’ve found a solution to this issue to stop it. The fact that it continues makes me think it’s purposeful. – ChocolatChipLemonade

– ChocolatChipLemonade They’re probably numb and she can’t tell if her top is still covering her or not so she’s constantly checking – justuselotion

– justuselotion It could be stretch marks considering she had babies. However she also did so much around that area that it could be scar tissue – Plasma_babushka

However, we don’t have to speculate too much, because the youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree has actually talked about her stretch marks before.

What Kylie Jenner Said About Her Stretch Marks

In October 2024, Kylie Jenner opened up to Elle about some of her insecurities and how growing up on TV (she was 9 when Keeping Up with the Kardashians started filming) resulted in body image struggles, an evolving approach to beauty and having to give herself grace. The stretch marks are one aspect of that that she mentioned directly, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I got pregnant when I was 19. Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body—all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before.

Lots of moms can relate to the way pregnancy changes their bodies, and women in general just naturally have things like stretch marks and cellulite. Kourtney Kardashian has been praised for sharing unedited photos that don’t hide these things, even while Kim and Khloé go to lengths to prevent untouched pics from being posted.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s wardrobe as awards season continues but, so far, I love that she’s showing off gorgeous numbers without trying to cover her stretch marks.