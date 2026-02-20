Forget Florence Pugh And Megan Fox, All Naked Dress Roads Lead Back To Victoria Beckham

Sheer fashion and the naked dress have been a staple trend for years now. However, it’s not one that rose to fame for the first time when celebs like Florence Pugh and Megan Fox went viral in the early 2020s for their jaw-dropping looks. No, it’s been around for a very long time. And to prove that, I’d like us to travel back to 1997 and an iconic sheer illusion dress that Victoria Beckham rocked at the Brit Awards.

Obviously, the sheer trend did not just pop up in the 2020s. As Vogue noted, it was prominently embraced by celebrities like Jane Birkin and Cher in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. However, it had a major moment in the 1990s. Specifically, the naked dress had a stand-out moment in 1997 when Victoria Beckham wore this incredible Maria Grachvogel garment, per Hello , to the Brit Awards:

As you can see in this legendary photo of the Spice Girls, Posh Spice’s dress features a dark black sheer top that cuts into a V around her waist. Then, lighter sheer paneling outlines it at the bottom of the dress. Truly, this feels like the naked dress the roads should lead back to. It’s remarkable.

Of course, when I think of recent sheer fashion, the first two names that pop into my head are Megan Fox and Florence Pugh.

Fox comes to my mind because of the absolutely iconic naked dress she wore to the 2021 VMAs. The completely sheer gown that was detailed with sparkly lines was stunning and flattering, and it paired very nicely with the all-red ensemble MGK wore to the event. After that, it felt like we were in the year of the naked dress , seeing as 2022 was full of sheer moments that will go down in history.

Speaking of 2022, that's when Florence Pugh became a very prominent name when considering this trend, thanks to her completely sheer hot pink Valentino dress . She wore the totally see-through gown to the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show, and it sparked quite the conversation because you could see her nipples .

In the years since Pugh rocked that pink naked gown, she has absolutely owned the sheer trend. From dresses made of see-through white lace to sparkling black gowns to a garment made of flowy green fabric , some of Pugh’s best fashion moments have been see-through. They also single-handedly prove the range this trend has.

The same is true for Fox and many other celebrities, like Jenna Ortega and Margot Robbie, for example. Truly, for the last five years, we've gotten a wealth of absolutely stunning naked dresses.

However, while it can feel like this trend just got going in the 2020s with A-listers like Megan Fox, it didn’t. It dates back decades, which was totally proven by that absolutely incredible naked dress Victoria Beckham wore back in 1997.