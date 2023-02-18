Simu Liu's Girlfriend Took 'The Hottest Picture' Of The Marvel Star, And It's A Mood

One major perk of having a partner by your side is they’re likely to know your good side for social media photos. That’s certainly the case for the girlfriend of Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu, Allison Hsu, who recently took the “hottest picture” of him before he let Instagram know it.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu, who is the Senior Digital Marketing Manager for Interscope Records, have been packing the social media PDA since December 2022. Among their latest cute moments they’ve shared is this Instagram post:

Liu posted a suave photo of himself under the beautiful lighting of a roller rink during a recent date night of theirs. In the caption, the actor quoted his girlfriend, who apparently said “babe i just took the hottest picture of you that ever existed” shortly after snapping the picture. In response to her famous BF sharing the photo, Hsu replied as follows:

you’re welcome everyone

Hsu must know that while she holds the heart of Simu Liu, he’s also a Hollywood heartthrob too, and thus doesn’t mind at least sharing the “hottest picture” she recently took of her guy. While fans of Simu Liu can certainly gaze upon the photo, it’s Allison Hsu who got to recently share Valentine’s Day with the Barbie cast member . Just look at how happy these two are together:

The couple first went public less than three months ago during the Violent Night premiere, where Liu brought along Hsu and they were in Christmas sweaters. Since then, Simu Liu has shared loads of couple photos of himself and Allison Hsu, including recent vacations to the Caribbean island, Anguilla and Taiwan. The actor previously shared that the couple did “the whole family thing” and met each other’s parents, along with describing her as a “badass” he is happy to see where things end up going.

Simu Liu has been a working actor for over a decade, but things really started heating up for him when he was announced as the MCU’s Shang-Chi in 2019 ’s San Diego Comic-Con ahead of the 2021 movie introducing the world to the hero. Since the movie’s box office success , Liu has been nabbing jobs right and left, including in multiple 2023 movie releases like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, an upcoming romantic-comedy called One True Loves and a sci-fi thriller with Robbie Amell, Jordana Brewseter and Sam Worthington called Stimulant.

Additionally, we expect Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi to be a major player moving forward in the MCU as we get ready for the coming Avengers movies. While there are quite a few other upcoming Marvel movies before that, like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Blade, Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four, two Avengers movies are coming our way in May 2025 and May 2026.

So… Simu Liu is undoubtedly a catch, and Allison Hsu sounds like knows it!