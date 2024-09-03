‘Smile 2’ Full Trailer Is Here, And I’m Pumped For The Tease of This OG Horror Icon

The full official trailer for the upcoming movie Smile 2 just dropped, and fear freaks like myself should be very excited. The original Smile was a surprise hit that captured the unsettling essence of psychological horror while introducing a fresh concept that terrified and intrigued audiences while becoming one of the best horror movies of 2022. Now, with the sequel on the horizon, the latest trailer promises more of that spine-chilling atmosphere — and a surprising tease of scary movie icon Drew Barrymore's involvement.

The Smile 2 trailer reveals the return of the parasitic curse that plagued the characters in the first flick, but this time it’s taken aim at a new victim—global pop sensation Skye Riley. Basically, Naomi Scott is playing Lady Gaga . What makes the trailer so exciting, at least for me, isn’t just the creepy visuals and the promise of more gnarly deaths at the hands of the grin-inducing entity—it’s the reveal of the Firestarter and Scream veteran actress's return to the genre, which is a welcome surprise for me and, hopefully, fans at large. The trailer reveals Drew will appear as herself, showing a brief but memorable scene as Skye appears on Barrymore’s real-life daytime talk show. This has me asking myself all sorts of questions.

Is Barrymore's cameo just a fun throwback to her horror roots, or is there something more to it? While it's likely just a brief appearance, we can't forget that the 50 First Dates actress knows how to make a lasting impact, even with limited screen time—just think of her unforgettable role as Casey Becker in Wes Craven’s Scream . I’m willing to bet we'll see Drew flash that chilling smolder at some point, and honestly, I am here for it. Who knows? As the film’s release approaches, maybe they’ll involve her in some creative marketing stunts like the first movie did. Imagine her using her real-life daytime talk show to sprinkle in some petrifying grins in her studio audience. There you go, Paramount, that idea’s on the house!

I liked the first Smile, though there were some changes I wanted to see . The sequel’s new setting and elements, like the Charlie’s Angels veteran cameo, have definitely caught my attention. Setting part of the film on a talk show adds an intriguing layer to its exploration of the horrors of fame. Naomi Scott’s character, a pop star on the brink of a world tour, is constantly in the spotlight. And the curse seems to be using her fame against her, turning it into a source of terror. The trailer shows Skye dealing with frightening visions and creepy smirks wherever she looks, suggesting the curse is feeding on her anxiety and fear, pushing her toward the edge of madness.

With Smile 2 set to hit theaters on October 18, just in time for Halloween, it’s shaping up to be one of the must-see upcoming horror movies of the season. Between the chilling premise, the star-studded cast, and the unexpected return of Drew Barrymore to the genre, there’s plenty to be excited about. If the new trailer is any indication, the highly anticipated follow-up will have audiences grinning with fear—and maybe checking their own reflections just a little more closely.

If you want to revisit the first movie before the sequel drops on the 2024 movie schedule