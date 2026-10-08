Someone Finally Asked Ben Affleck If He Wore A Prosthetic During His Naked Gone Girl Scene

David Fincher has plenty of great movies, chief among them being 2014's Gone Girl. The book-to-screen adaptation was universally acclaimed upon its release, with a ton of praise coming to both Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck. Someone recently asked if a prosthetic was used for Affleck's nude scene, and his response was A+.

Shortly after it was released, Gone Girl's nude scene started making headlines. After all, there is a brief moment where Affleck's penis is seemingly in view during that iconic shower scene between Nick and Amy Dunne. In a recent conversation with Variety, he was asked whether or not he wore a prosthesis in that sequence, with the Oscar winner responding by saying:

I wore no prosthesis. I’ve only worn one in one film, Hollywoodland. It was a nose.

That was honest. Despite the debate online, Affleck admits that he actually went nude during the full-frontal moment in Gone Girl. It wasn't a fake penis, but the actor/director/filmmaker's anatomy on display. I have to assume that there are plenty of people who are going to give that movie a rewatch as these comments start making the rounds online.

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Ben Affleck refused to wear a Yankees hat in Gone Girl, but he evidently didn't mind going nude for Nick's reunion with Amy in the shower. That's just where his priorities were at the time, and he seems to stand by both of those costume decisions. Or in the case of the shower, the lack of a costume.

In recent years, prosthetics have become quite common for nude scenes, both on TV and film. Jason Isaacs wore a fake penis for The White Lotus Season 3 (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription), while 28 Years Later had one for a hulking zombie. Most recently, Alexander Skarsgård used a prosthetic for a nude scene in Pillion, which otherwise would have shown quite a lot of the actor.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Prosthetic penises might have slowly become commonplace in recent years, but that wasn't necessarily the case when Gone Girl was shooting back in 2013. I've got to give Affleck credit for being so brave as to expose himself on film, which will live forever and can be watched whenever cinephiles want to. David Fincher's movie became an instant classic upon its release, and the performances of its leading actors are especially key to the way audiences responded to it. Although a touch of nudity doesn't hurt either.

While Gone Girl isn't streaming anywhere, it can be purchased online in places like Amazon and Apple. As for Ben Affleck, he's always keeping busy with a variety of acting, producing, directing, and writing gigs. The next big movie release will be Animals on October 9th as part of the 2026 movie release list and arriving on Netflix.