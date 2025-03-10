‘He Didn’t Look… I Think.’ The Story Behind That Time Amanda Seyfried Had A Major Wardrobe Malfunction Directly In Front Of Glen Powell

Wardrobe malfunctions can happen to anyone, whether you’re a celebrity or not. However, if you are a star, there’s a greater chance that such a snafu could happen in front of an A-lister. That’s the situation Amanda Seyfried found herself in while attending an awards ceremony a few years ago. And said incident took place in front of none other than Glen Powell. Seyfried just recounted the story during an interview and, by the sounds of it, Powell was a total gentleman about the entire situation.

The now-39-year-old actress was at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards when the clothing-related matter unfolded. It was indeed a big night for her, as she took home two awards for her limited series The Dropout. Otherwise, at some point during the festivities, she found herself in a situation where her chest was falling out of the Dior Haute Couture gown she was wearing. The star recalled in detail just how her ensemble started to come apart that evening:

My boobs fell out of my dress at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. I was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun. It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet, and I think there were even interviews where I’m saying it’s breaking off.

Some may remember that around that time, Amanda Seyfried did indeed go viral for having a few struggles with that dress. As she mentioned, in some interviews, she appeared to be struggling to keep the stellar piece of clothing on. That alone is a bit awkward, but how about your breasts being exposed in the presence of the equally stylish Glen Powell. While speaking with People, Seyfried had the following sentiments to share about her run-in with the fan-favorite leading man:

I was talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart. We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up.

Kudos to the Top Gun: Maverick star for being so classy about the whole situation. Also, as the night went on, the Jennifer’s Body alum and her team found a resolution of sorts for her wardrobe issue. As she mentioned later in her recent interview, the actress ended up wearing someone else’s jacket on stage when accepting awards. And she says that if she hadn’t done that, “it would’ve just been my boobs.” Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first clothing-centric hiccup the star has ever experienced. Years ago, her naivety towards the film industry resulted in her having a fashion faux pas at the Mean Girls premiere.

The Emmy winner can rest assured knowing that she’s far from the first person to have such a malfunction. While she was giving a speech at a fashion event in 2023, Jennifer Lawrence’s belts popped off, and she responded in a humorous way. Dakota Johnson’s dress became unhooked during a 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (and she was discussing dick pics at the time). And, just in the last week, Chris Pratt helped co-star Millie Bobby Brown through a malfunction while doing press for The Electric State.

It goes without saying that wardrobe issues aren’t fun when they’re actually happening. However, at the very least, they later provide a star like Amanda Seyfried with a funny story they can share. I’m not sure she, and possibly Glen Powell as well, will ever forget that night at the Critics Choice Awards. Right now, you can look forward to seeing Seyfried (likely free of clothing struggles) in The Housemaid, which is set to hit theaters on December 25 as part of the 2025 movie schedule.