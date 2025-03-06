Some Don't Think Chris Pratt Is The 'Best Chris,' But This Kind Video Of Him Helping Millie Bobby Brown Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction Gives Him Serious Brownie Points

Those who have worn dresses know how nice this was.

Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) and Keats (Chris Pratt) looking around a corner in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)

The “Best Chris” debate is a tale as old as time (or really as old as The Avengers, if you ask me), and it will continue to be discussed as new projects from the A-listers who all have this first name come out. Historically, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans typically lead the race, with self-proclaimed underdog Chris Pine, Chris Pratt (and newcomer Kris Jenner) falling into place further down. However, a recent video of Pratt helping Millie Bobby Brown avoid a wardrobe malfunction may have boosted his rating.

While doing a press interview for Electric State, the Russo Brothers’ new Netflix movie, Pratt reminded everyone that chivalry isn’t dead. When it came time to get up from their chairs on stage, The Guardians Of The Galaxy star stood in front of Millie Bobby Brown, who was wearing a short dress. As shown via TikTok video, his position made it so the camera and the audience couldn't see the Stranger Things actress so she could get up without worry, earning the Jurassic World actor some serious brownie points. Take a look:

@clair.de.1une

♬ A MAN A MAN A M.A.N - ana

What was a pretty innocent action with good intentions from the Tomorrow War actor sure sparked a big discussion with a wide variety of opinions. However, despite how people have felt in the past, the general consensus in the TikTok's comments showed appreciation for Pratt’s kind gesture:

  • I hate Chris pratt. (Don’t ask me why) But that was very kind of him. -@adrianagil.97
  • Good man chris -@nathanbcfc8
  • Low-key dont care what anyone says i love pratt, always have always will -@m1a0506
  • i didn’t know there was chris hate until i read the comments 😂 he seems so unproblematic and genuine -@marscucumbers2
  • He’s such a good guy!! @wendyjackson647
  • Idc what yall say I love Chris Pratt 😭 -@stiiizyizzy420

For the Passengers actor, his public perception has been a rollercoaster. He won over hearts as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Rec with his hilarious timing, and then got ripped to play the vigilante Marvel hero with a sensitive side, Star-Lord. However, his public divorce from Anna Ferris left some fans with a sour taste in their mouths, despite the two exes still wishing each other all the best while co-parenting their son. He also has gotten some backlash over his faith, but says he has managed to block out the negative assumptions about him.

Overall, he seems to be pretty content with where he’s at with his personal life, and his career certainly hasn’t been suffering. I doubt he really cares about the “Best Chris” debate beyond a good laugh, although I’m sure it was a funny conversation after a video of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger saying Chris Evans was her favorite resurfaced a few years ago. Honestly, I don’t think he covered for Brown to get good publicity, as some of the comments accused. The actions seemed genuine, and based on his past comments, Pratt clearly holds a lot of respect for the young actress.

Notably, this move from Pratt comes at a moment when Millie Bobby Brown has been receiving hateful comments about her style. Even in the comments of this TikTok, people were critical of her outfit choice. In response to the trolls, though, TikTok user @leahbabyyyxox wrote:

The amount of women in these comments insulting her for her outfit is genuinely insane. The only part of skin showing was her thighs, hands, little bit of neck and face… do better.

Pretty typical for any dress, if you ask me. As always, the Damsel actress looked fantastic in the patchwork denim number paired with a set of space buns. Ask anyone that’s worn a dress and they will tell you it is completely normal for it to ride up when you sit, and you have to be very careful when getting up. Without Pratt’s gentlemanly gesture, it would have been a semi-awkward moment for Brown, no doubt.

Hopefully, the haters will leave the two Electric State stars alone as they finish up their press tour. As for the film itself, the newest Russo Brothers feature is set to premiere on the Netflix release schedule on March 14th. Based on the trailer and these two seasoned action stars at the helm, it’s sure to entertain anyone who streams it with a Netflix subscription.

Emma Lambiaso

