The Street Fighter Reboot Has Officially Announced Its Main Cast In A Wonderfully Nostalgic Way
This is clever!
The Street Fighter franchise is getting another shot to shine in a cinematic setting following 1994’s Street Fighter and 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Over the last several months, there have been various reports and rumors about the Street Fighter reboot’s cast, and now we finally have the official lineup. Even better, this announcement was made in a wonderfully nostalgic way.
The good folks over at Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment put a twist on the screen where you selected your player in 1991’s Street Fighter II, one of the most successful arcade video games of all time, to unveil which actors will be featured in the next Street Fighter movie on Instagram. See for yourself by going through the slides below:
A post shared by Street Fighter (@streetfightermovie)
A photo posted by on
While I wish that the accompanying music could have been added, this is nonetheless an A+ effort with announcing the Street Fighter cast in a unique way. Here’s the list of the starring actors:
- Andrew Koji as Ryu
- Noah Centineo as Ken
- Callina Liang as Chun-Li
- Cody Rhodes as Guile
- Orville Peck as Vega
- 50 Cent as Balrog
- Jason Momoa as Blanka
- Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalism
- Olivier Richters as Zangief
- Hirooki Goto as E. Hinda
- David Dastmalchian as M. Bison
- Roman Reigns as Akuma
- Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki
- Eric André as Don Sauvage
- Mel Jarnson as Cammy
- Rayna Vallandingham as Juli
- Alexander Volkanovski as Joe
As mentioned earlier, some of these individuals we already knew about. It was reported in May that Koji, Momoa, Reigns and Centineo were all in talks to join Street Fighter. Word of Peck, André, Liang, Schulz, Dastmalchian, Jammwal and Rhodes’ potential involvement followed not long after. Momoa even posted a fun Aquaman-adjacent response to Schulz when he shared that he would indeed appear in Street Fighter.
In addition to the casting announcement, we also know that Street Fighter will now punch its way into theaters on October 16, 2026. The movie was previously going to be released March 20 of the same year, back when it was still set up at Sony Pictures, but it was taken off the calendar this past March. As reported by Variety, Street Fighter will be the first release in a three-year deal that sees Paramount distributing and marketing Legendary-produced movies around the world, excluding China.
With its new slot carved out on the 2026 movies schedule, Street Fighter will compete against 20th Century Studios’ Whalefall on the same opening day, and it will follow a week after the arrival of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. Behind the scenes, Kitao Sakurai is directing Street Fighter, and Dalan Musson reportedly wrote the latest draft of the script. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for continuing coverage.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.