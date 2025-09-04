The Street Fighter Reboot Has Officially Announced Its Main Cast In A Wonderfully Nostalgic Way

The Street Fighter franchise is getting another shot to shine in a cinematic setting following 1994’s Street Fighter and 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Over the last several months, there have been various reports and rumors about the Street Fighter reboot’s cast, and now we finally have the official lineup. Even better, this announcement was made in a wonderfully nostalgic way.

The good folks over at Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment put a twist on the screen where you selected your player in 1991’s Street Fighter II, one of the most successful arcade video games of all time, to unveil which actors will be featured in the next Street Fighter movie on Instagram. See for yourself by going through the slides below:

While I wish that the accompanying music could have been added, this is nonetheless an A+ effort with announcing the Street Fighter cast in a unique way. Here’s the list of the starring actors:

Andrew Koji as Ryu

Noah Centineo as Ken

Callina Liang as Chun-Li

Cody Rhodes as Guile

Orville Peck as Vega

50 Cent as Balrog

Jason Momoa as Blanka

Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalism

Olivier Richters as Zangief

Hirooki Goto as E. Hinda

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison

Roman Reigns as Akuma

Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki

Eric André as Don Sauvage

Mel Jarnson as Cammy

Rayna Vallandingham as Juli

Alexander Volkanovski as Joe

As mentioned earlier, some of these individuals we already knew about. It was reported in May that Koji, Momoa, Reigns and Centineo were all in talks to join Street Fighter. Word of Peck, André, Liang, Schulz, Dastmalchian, Jammwal and Rhodes’ potential involvement followed not long after. Momoa even posted a fun Aquaman-adjacent response to Schulz when he shared that he would indeed appear in Street Fighter.

In addition to the casting announcement, we also know that Street Fighter will now punch its way into theaters on October 16, 2026. The movie was previously going to be released March 20 of the same year, back when it was still set up at Sony Pictures, but it was taken off the calendar this past March. As reported by Variety, Street Fighter will be the first release in a three-year deal that sees Paramount distributing and marketing Legendary-produced movies around the world, excluding China.

With its new slot carved out on the 2026 movies schedule, Street Fighter will compete against 20th Century Studios’ Whalefall on the same opening day, and it will follow a week after the arrival of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. Behind the scenes, Kitao Sakurai is directing Street Fighter, and Dalan Musson reportedly wrote the latest draft of the script. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for continuing coverage.