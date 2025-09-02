I’ve Been Wondering What’s Going On With DC’s Amanda Waller Show, And Someone Finally Asked James Gunn

The comic book genre continues to be wildly powerful, and those who love the DC side of things have been treated to the first few entries of a new shared universe. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and co-CEO James Gunn has already released two shows and a movie. One of the previously announced projects was a TV show for Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, and now Gunn has offered an update about what's going on there.

When the DCU was still being developed, Gunn confirmed a handful of DCEU characters would stay on, including Davis' Waller. Unfortunately, there hasn't been of news about how her spinoff series is going.

We're working on it, so we'll see what happens. Some things have moved faster than others. Waller's not been the fastest. But I can’t wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again.

Hey, he was honest. While it doesn't sound like the Amanda Waller's going to stay missing in the DCU, Gunn admitted that nailing down her TV show is a slower process than some other upcoming DC movies and shows. Hopefully this project comes together soon, and we can see the cutthroat former A.R.G.U.S. boss back on the screen.

James Gunn and the powers that be at DC have been working hard lately, developing a number of projects including TV, movies, and animation. It sounds like some of these titles have been flowing out of the director/writer/producer, while others need a longer gestation period. A show about Amanda Waller sounds thrilling, but since she's not a superhero it'll take some very specific writing in order to land.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home of all things DC. Plans starting at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Davis made her debut as Amanda Waller in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, which the director claims was altered greatly by the studio at the time. But casting the Oscar winner as the cutthroat A.R.G.U.S. head was a stroke of brilliance, one that's still influencing DC projects.

She would go on to reprise her role in Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which was a far bloodier, R-rated sequel/soft reboot. She once again assembled Task Force X for a top secret mission, which nearly killed every member of the team. The end of The Suicide Squad saw A.R.G.U.S. revolt, which lead directly into the events of Peacemaker Season 1, in which she had a surprise cameo.

Waller has already been referenced in Peacemaker Season 2, and her daughter is still a main character. It's unclear if Viola Davis will actually appear though, especially since her character was removed from her position. But since her spinoff is taking longer than expected, I'm going to hold out hope that she gets to pop up soon.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Peacemaker airs new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max as part of the 2025 TV schedule. The next DCU movie to hit theaters will be Supergirl on June 26th of next year.