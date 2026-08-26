Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes Told Me Why It Was ‘So Satisfying’ To See His Van Explode

Spoilers for the final season of Outer Banks are ahead! You can stream the show with a Netflix subscription .

There are a lot of things the Outer Banks cast will miss . However, based on Chase Stokes’ comments about the Twinkie, he will not miss that van. In fact, he was thrilled to see it go up in flames (literally). Considering the fact that this beat-up van was one of OBX’s signature vehicles, I was shocked to hear this response at first. However, the John B. actor told me all about the troubles that van caused, and I totally see why it was “so satisfying” to watch it explode in the season of OBX that just dropped on Netflix’s 2026 schedule .

In the eighth episode of Season 5, Cleo blows up the Twinkie so the Pogues can get away on a plane. The moment is truly epic; however, John B. looks – understandably – distressed over the destruction of his van. Stokes was not sad about it at all, though; in fact, he was thrilled to see it destroyed, as he told me:

So satisfying, so satisfying. That thing is a hunk of shit, and we have four of them, and they all break. And so to see one of them, like, rightfully get the end of the road was so gratifying.

(Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Well, that certainly makes sense. Having four vans that constantly break that you have to use often has to be very annoying. So, seeing one of them get demolished would be incredibly satisfying.

On top of that, it is such a cool moment to end the show on. While it’s by no means the last scene of the series, the sequence on the airstrip where this explosion happens was the final scene they filmed for Outer Banks ever. Talk about a “fun” note to end on, as Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, described it.

Now, jumping to how OBX’s series finale ends , we do get to see a new shiny Twinkie at Sarah and John B.’s wedding. Stokes told me that this new van had no issues and a new engine, but ironically, he never got to drive it:

But that being said, because it is a spoiler, we get the most beautiful Twinkie at the very end, which was the only – ironically, it was the only Twinkie I never drove. So the perfect Twinkie with a brand-new engine that didn't have any issues was the only Twinkie I was never able to drive in 50 episodes.

Honestly, it’s kind of wild that Stokes never got to drive the new van, especially after dealing with the old one for 50 episodes across five seasons. However, at least he got to see one of their old ones explode in a grand fashion at the very end of Outer Banks’ shoot.

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With all that said, done and destroyed, if you’d like to see John B. drive around the Twinkie for five seasons, and then watch it explode in a way that truly is “so satisfying” at the end, you can stream all five seasons of Outer Banks on Netflix right now.