The Sweet Way Evanna Lynch And More Harry Potter Fans And Alums Responded After Bonnie Wright Announced The Birth Of Her First Child

While it’s certainly a sad week to be a Harry Potter fan following news that Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82 , with every ending comes a new beginning, and Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright recently started a huge one in her life. The 32-year-old British actress just announced that earlier this month she welcomed her first child and her co-stars from the Wizarding World, along with a ton of fans are wishing her well!

After Bonnie Wright previously announced that she and her husband Andrew Lococo were expecting back in April, the actress shared a sweet first photo of their healthy baby. Take a look:

Wright and Lococo have a son named Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, and he’s absolutely precious. The baby was born on Tuesday, September 19! Wright shared on Instagram that she found birth to be the “wildest experience” and she has a lot of her support system to thank, including her midwives, doula and doctor. Wright also thanked her husband for sticking by her side during her pregnancy and labor, when she said she “squeezed” onto him “so tight.”

Evanna Lynch, who memorably played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter movies alongside Bonnie Wright, took to the comment section to share sweet words to Bonnie Wright. As she wrote:

Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!! 💙🌊 ps. Hermione’s birthday twin, I’m sure you’ve been told!!

Gotta love how her co-star knew and shared that Elio has the exact same birthday as Hermione Granger in the books! It’s very cool that Bonnie Wright’s life-changing connections to the magical franchise have been passed down to her son, in even the smallest and most random ways.

James Phelps, who played Ginny’s brother Fred Weasley, also commented on Bonnie Wright’s post. Here’s what he said:

Huge congratulations!!

Aww, how sweet is it that the Harry Potter family has just gotten bigger? The comment section in general was full of love, and a whole bunch of fun comments relating to the franchise. One person joked “AH!! ANOTHER WEASLEY?!?” before saying “seriously he’s adorablem” while another fan said “100 points to Gryffindor.” Then, of course, there were a lot of fun gifs from the movies shared as well.

Bonnie Wright is the latest of many Harry Potter cast members now who have started families. Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe had a baby recently, and even took his newborn baby to the SAG-AFTRA picket line to protest for fair wages for actors. Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint welcomed a baby girl named Wednesday back in 2020.