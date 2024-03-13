Sydney Sweeney Rocked A Whole Lot Of Lace And Another Epic Gown To Immaculate's Premiere, And I'm Obsessed With This Old Hollywood Era

Continuing to absolutely dominate the 2024 movie schedule and the fashion scene, Sydney Sweeney showed up to the premiere of her upcoming horror flick Immaculate in a lacy glamorous gown that proves she is in her Old Hollywood Era. And let me just say, I’m obsessed.

Taking the red carpet at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas on March 12 for the premiere of her horror film Immaculate with director Michael Mohan, writer Andrew Lobel, and co-stars Álvaro Morte and Benedetta Porcaroli, Sweeney posed in a gorgeous gown:

(Image credit: Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Her stylist Molly Dickson noted in her IG post that the actress was rocking “custom Richard Quinn,” and that her makeup was by Melissa Hernandez, Zola Ganzorigt did her nails, and Glen Oropeza styled her gorgeous new bob.

The look was truly delivering Old Hollywood at its finest. The white gown with accentuated off-the-shoulder sleeves and a whole lot of lace was beautiful, and her white pumps and white lace tights that peeked out of the high slit in the dress complemented the opulent fit perfectly.

Tying the whole ensemble together, Sydney Sweeney had neutral glam, pearl earrings and her new bob. Overall, it’s giving Marilyn Monroe, it’s giving Hollywood glamor. And it’s clear to me that the actress is in her Old Hollywood era, considering this is the second time in a week she’s rocked a look like this.

The same team was also behind Sweeney’s epic look that gave major Marilyn Monroe energy at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. At this event, the actress rocked a Marc Bouwer gown that was originally worn by Angelina Jolie in 2004 at the Oscars, per Dickson’s Instagram , and the look was giving vintage glamor through and through:

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Of course, these two looks alone prove that Sweeney is in her Old Hollywood era, however, it feels like she soft-launched this era over the last few months. Between promoting her last film Madame Web, hosting Saturday Night Live and attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party before heading into the Immaculate press tour, the Emmy-nominated actress has been rocking amazing looks that also nodded to this aesthetic.

For example, during her Tonight Show appearance ahead of SNL, Sweeney wore the sweetest minidress that was white with lovely black accents. Then, she showed up at Paris Fashion Week in an edgier pantless look that gave glamor, while noticeably being more modern and punk than her other looks.

All this is to say, I’ve been absolutely loving this era of Sweeney’s style, and I hope we get more of it! Considering Immaculate is just getting its press run started, because it hits theaters on March 22, I’m sure this dream will come true. In the meantime, I’ll be admiring the Euphoria star’s latest lacy gown.